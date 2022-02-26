Back

Cold Storage’s refreshed store with Yong Tau Fu station & butcher counter service for quality meat opens at Compass One

This outlet also has a fresh seafood and butcher counter with prep service.

| Matthias Ang | Sponsored | February 26, 2022, 10:08 AM

Cold Storage is probably a very familiar name to Singaporeans.

It is also the oldest supermarket chain in Singapore.

Hence, as part of its 120th anniversary, Cold Storage is refreshing its brand with a new logo and a revamp of its stores, to provide consumers with a new shopping experience primarily focused on sustainability, along with quality and affordable prices.

Shoppers can expect the revamped stores to have features such as reusable shopping bags and fixtures clad in bamboo, along with 100 per cent recycled glass for counters and tabletops.

What are the features of these upcoming refreshed stores?

If you are curious as to how these refreshed stores might look, the first of these has opened at Compass One on Feb. 24.

Aside from Cold Storage’s familiar fresh produce, the store features numerous unique concepts such as a pick-your-own Yong Tau Foo station, with over 50 ingredients to choose from, such as fish ball, fish cake, crab sticks and tofu, among others.

Image courtesy of Cold Storage

In addition, you can choose from yellow to white noodles to complete your ingredients.

There is also a fresh seafood and local fish counter with a seafood specialist who provides free prep services for fishes, such as descaling, deboning and filleting.

This means you can save on prep time at home, and start cooking right away, especially if you are cooking in bulk.

Customers can expect a selection of seafood such as pomfret, salmon, tiger prawns and more, which are delivered daily to the store, and guaranteed of their freshness.

Image courtesy of Cold Storage

Customers also have access to a selection of premium meat imports such as Indonesian Bulan Pork and Australian Angus Beef.

The store will also have a butcher counter service to prepare any cut you need such as thick cut, grinded, cubes, spares or belly pork slices, among others.

Like the seafood, the meat is also delivered on a daily basis.

Image courtesy of Cold Storage

There is also a wide selection of vegan and plant-based meat brands for customers looking for meat-free options.

These brands include Impossible, Beyond, Omni, Arlene, and Quorn.

Shoppers will also have access to a selection of organic potted herbs that they can bring back home to nurture and use for their home-cooked meals.

Image courtesy of Cold Storage

On top of these, there are ready-to-eat meal solutions consisting of baked food, fresh roasts, handcrafted sushi and a salad bar, among others.

  • Bakery: Premium Australian-made fresh sourdough bread made from recipes with genuine sourdough starter and no other additives. Prepared in Melbourne, par baked and flown into Singapore to serve fresh after a final bake in the oven.

  • Salad Bar: Fresh Australian Green air-flown daily. Homestyle dressing with no added preservatives. Customers can also create their own bowls from S$5.

  • Roasted Delights: Perfectly roasted honey and black pepper chicken only at S$4.90. Choices include pepper fragrance ribs, char siew, roasted duck, smoked duck, pork knuckles.

  • Handcrafted Sushi: Made from fresh seafood flown in daily from Japan and meticulously made by hand on the premises. Customers have a choice ranging from Unagi maki to salmon bowls and sashimi for a quick bite.

Image courtesy of Cold Storage

Quality does not have to be pricey

If you are feeling a bit concerned that the quality of the food might come with a heftier price tag, the good news is that Cold Storage is also running several opening specials.

These include introduced Top Value Picks - a carefully curated range of daily essential items at great quality and value so that shoppers can enjoy low prices everyday for products such as sweet Fuji Apples, leafy vegetables, premium imported meats and more.

The store will also have an additional two weeks of opening promotions on various fresh essentials from Feb. 24 to Mar. 9.

One such promotion is Home of Meadows where thousands of daily essentials from fresh produce to household essentials are kept at affordable prices.

This includes crowd-favourites like S$1 Truffle chips, Fresh Australian Full Cream Milk and Nano Technology Dishwashing liquid

It will also have a Family Weekend on the first weekend of its opening, from Feb. 26 to 27.

Shoppers will be able to stand a chance to be 6 lucky shoppers to win an all-expenses paid grocery shopping trip.

In addition, with a minimum spending of S$50, they can enjoy free ZOOMOOV Ride vouchers.

Other freebies and giveaways include candy floss, balloons, tote bags and more. You can find out more about Cold Storage Compass One here.

Cool.

This sponsored article made the author consider making a journey to Sengkang

Top image via Cold Storage

