Cold Storage in Causeway Point closing down after 23 years

Last day on Feb. 27, 2022.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 23, 2022, 03:23 PM

Cold Storage supermarket in Causeway Point will be closing down after serving the estate for 23 years.

The space will be taken over by FairPrice Finest.

Cold Storage's last day of operations is on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

No reason was given as to why there is a change of tenants.

Cold Storage has its fans

While residents can still get their groceries from FairPrice Finest, this Cold Storage outlet definitely has a special place in many shoppers' hearts.

On social media, many commenters said they would miss the sushi, roasted meats, and fresh flowers offered by Cold Storage -- despite the seemingly steeper prices for some goods.

via Google Maps

Some shoppers also said there is no lack of FairPrice outlets in the area and they appreciate having an alternative supermarket such as Cold Storage that provides different products and discounts.

What some may miss the most could be the personal touch in the services rendered by the Cold Storage staff at Causeway Point.

Just two weeks ago, some shoppers received roses from the outlet on Valentine's Day.

Very sweet.

Top image by Jack Rezal/Google and via Google Maps

