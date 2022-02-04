Back

Vintage shop in S'pore filled with all sorts of old-school objects for sale & rent

It's a treasure hunt.

Mandy How | February 04, 2022, 08:13 PM

A visit to By My Old School will not only bring you to Commonwealth, but also back to the past.

The shop is filled with all varieties of vintage artefacts and knick-knacks, ranging from homeware and kitchenware to typewriters, toy, gadgets, and even nautical items.

Here's a glimpse of the 1,000 square feet space and some items you might find there:

Photo via By My Old School/Facebook

Photo via By My Old School/Facebook

McDonald's toys. Photo via By My Old School/Facebook

Kopitiam paraphernalia. Photo via By My Old School/Facebook

Vintage card machines that dispensed idol cards for 20 cents. Photo via By My Old School/Facebook

Accessories for film photography. Photo via By My Old School/Facebook.

A public phone. Photo via By My Old School/Facebook

A rotary dial phone. Photo via By My Old School/Facebook

Tape recorder. Photo via By My Old School/Facebook

A vintage accordion. Photo via By My Old School/Facebook

Trinket boxes. Photo via By My Old School/Facebook

Old IKEA catalogues. Photo via By My Old School/Facebook.

Calendar. Photo via By My Old School/Facebook

Old school plates. Photo via By My Old School/Facebook

Toys and coinbanks. Photo via By My Old School/Facebook.

Run by father and daughter

According to daughter Rebecca Wong, the family-run business not only rents out the collection (think photo shoots, events, and productions), but also sells most of them.

It started with her father Winston Wong's passion for collecting items with local history.

Winston, who is now in his 70s, acts as an in-house heritage consultant as well.

Rebecca herself is a former magazine editor, and she helps to manage the business in a bid to preserve local heritage.

Visits are by appointment only, so you'll have to call them at 98792088 (Rebecca) or message them on Facebook/Instagram to make yours.

By My Old School

Address: 115A Commonwealth Dr #03-24, Singapore 149596

Opening Hours: On appointment basis.

Top photo via By My Old School/Facebook.

