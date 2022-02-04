Vintage shop in S'pore filled with all sorts of old-school objects for sale & rent

A visit to By My Old School will not only bring you to Commonwealth, but also back to the past.

The shop is filled with all varieties of vintage artefacts and knick-knacks, ranging from homeware and kitchenware to typewriters, toy, gadgets, and even nautical items.

Here's a glimpse of the 1,000 square feet space and some items you might find there:

Run by father and daughter

According to daughter Rebecca Wong, the family-run business not only rents out the collection (think photo shoots, events, and productions), but also sells most of them.

It started with her father Winston Wong's passion for collecting items with local history.

Winston, who is now in his 70s, acts as an in-house heritage consultant as well.

Rebecca herself is a former magazine editor, and she helps to manage the business in a bid to preserve local heritage.

Visits are by appointment only, so you'll have to call them at 98792088 (Rebecca) or message them on Facebook/Instagram to make yours.

By My Old School

Address: 115A Commonwealth Dr #03-24, Singapore 149596

Opening Hours: On appointment basis.

Top photo via By My Old School/Facebook.