Awkwafina quits Twitter after issuing statement on 'blaccent' controversy

Asian-American actress Awkwafina announced her retirement from Twitter on Feb. 6, 2022.

She announced her departure from the social media platform via a tweet, clarifying that she's only retiring from Twitter and not from anything else.

Born Nora Lum, she added that she is available on other platforms that "don't tell you to kill yourself".

To Clarify: I am retiring from the ingrown toenail that is Twitter. Not retiring from anything else, even if I wanted to, and I didn’t drunkenly hit someone with a shoehorn and now escaping as a fugitive. Also am avail on all other socials that don’t tell you to kill yourself! — nora (@awkwafina) February 5, 2022

According to her Twitter bio, all activity on her Twitter page will be monitored by her social team till 2024.

Who's Awkwafina?

Awkwafina rose to fame after uploading her rap songs on YouTube in 2012.

She gained mainstream prominence after appearing in films like "Crazy Rich Asians", "Oceans 8" and "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings".

From the beginning of her career, the Queens-born actress has been criticised for putting on a blaccent.

Four-paged statement

The announcement of her Twitter retirement comes a day after a four-paged iPhone Notes app statement which apparently addressed accusations of her using a "blaccent".

This was her first tweet in almost two years.

In the post, she acknowledged that the African-American community has had its culture "stolen, exploited and appropriated" at the same time.

Awkwafina added that it is not her nature to "mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others".

"But as a non-black POC (person of colour), I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE (African-American Vernacular English), what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalised group."

She explained that her immigrant background has allowed her to carve an American identity off the movies and television shows that she has watched, the people she went to public school with, as well as her "undying love and respect" for hip hop.

"I think as a group, Asian Americans are still trying to figure out what that journey means for them - what is correct and where they don't belong. And though I'm still learning and doing that personal work, I know for sure that I want to spend the rest of my career doing nothing but uplifting our communities."

Apologises to fans

In a follow-up tweet addressed to her fans, she said: "I apologise if I ever fell short, in anything I did. You're in my heart always."

Well, I’ll see you in a few years, Twitter - per my therapist. To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you. I apologize if I ever fell short, in anything I did. You’re in my heart always ❤️ — nora (@awkwafina) February 5, 2022

Her recent tweets were met with some disdain, with several Twitter users calling it a "non-apology" while others noticed that she had only been liking comments that suggested she had done nothing wrong.

You were saying? You don't seem that sorry to me accordingly to these likes🙃 pic.twitter.com/9MOSkTqiuS — Ola✊🏿 (@Son_Of_Tchalla) February 5, 2022

a 6 page long notes app “apology” to say yes i know about the history of AAVE, yes I understand the implications of nonblack ppl using it, yes as a poc I understand the importance of not perpetuating stereotypes — no❤️ i will not say sorry bc that’s not my nature xx pic.twitter.com/esKX8fVgj6 — nimo🐠 (@_moonimo_) February 5, 2022

