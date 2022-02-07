Back

Awkwafina quits Twitter after issuing statement on 'blaccent' controversy

The Twitter account will be managed by her team till 2024.

Fasiha Nazren | February 07, 2022, 02:49 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Asian-American actress Awkwafina announced her retirement from Twitter on Feb. 6, 2022.

She announced her departure from the social media platform via a tweet, clarifying that she's only retiring from Twitter and not from anything else.

Born Nora Lum, she added that she is available on other platforms that "don't tell you to kill yourself".

According to her Twitter bio, all activity on her Twitter page will be monitored by her social team till 2024.

Who's Awkwafina?

Awkwafina rose to fame after uploading her rap songs on YouTube in 2012.

She gained mainstream prominence after appearing in films like "Crazy Rich Asians", "Oceans 8" and "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings".

From the beginning of her career, the Queens-born actress has been criticised for putting on a blaccent.

Four-paged statement

The announcement of her Twitter retirement comes a day after a four-paged iPhone Notes app statement which apparently addressed accusations of her using a "blaccent".

This was her first tweet in almost two years.

In the post, she acknowledged that the African-American community has had its culture "stolen, exploited and appropriated" at the same time.

Awkwafina added that it is not her nature to "mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others".

"But as a non-black POC (person of colour), I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE (African-American Vernacular English), what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalised group."

She explained that her immigrant background has allowed her to carve an American identity off the movies and television shows that she has watched, the people she went to public school with, as well as her "undying love and respect" for hip hop.

"I think as a group, Asian Americans are still trying to figure out what that journey means for them - what is correct and where they don't belong. And though I'm still learning and doing that personal work, I know for sure that I want to spend the rest of my career doing nothing but uplifting our communities."

Apologises to fans

In a follow-up tweet addressed to her fans, she said: "I apologise if I ever fell short, in anything I did. You're in my heart always."

Her recent tweets were met with some disdain, with several Twitter users calling it a "non-apology" while others noticed that she had only been liking comments that suggested she had done nothing wrong.

Top image from @awkwafina on Instagram.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Former Accenture S'pore chairman appointed CEO of SPH Media Group

New CEO.

February 07, 2022, 02:28 PM

2 kissing men videobomb CNA journalist live reporting Beijing Winter Olympics

They probably knew exactly what they were doing.

February 07, 2022, 01:54 PM

M'sia could hit 22,000 Covid-19 cases per day by March 2022

Surge in cases everywhere.

February 07, 2022, 11:28 AM

All-terrain vehicle rides at Mud Krank at Kranji farm now open to adults too

Rain or shine, day and night.

February 07, 2022, 02:56 AM

Uniqlo finally opening at Ang Mo Kio in March/April 2022

Uniqlo comes to AMK.

February 06, 2022, 11:47 PM

7,752 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Feb. 6

6,121 are local cases detected by ART, and assessed to be of low risk.

February 06, 2022, 10:55 PM

Mark Lee & Marcus Chin tested positive for Covid-19 before CNY & had reunion dinner by themselves

They have since recovered.

February 06, 2022, 09:44 PM

MOH asks mild Covid-19 cases to recover at home, hospital A&Es seeing 'long queues & waiting times'

"Unnecessary visits to the Emergency Departments risk compromising the standard of care for other patients who genuinely require emergency medical care," said the ministry.

February 06, 2022, 09:01 PM

Legendary Hong Kong restaurant opens 2nd HK teahouse-themed outlet at Funan, has S$2.80 HK Style Milk Tea

Good for a quick bite.

February 06, 2022, 08:47 PM

Taxi driver in Yishun swerves suddenly to overtake motorcycle, does it twice in less than 1 minute

Dangerous.

February 06, 2022, 06:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.