All-terrain vehicle rides at Mud Krank at Kranji farm now open to adults too

Do you like to bounce around dusty and muddy conditions and feel the breeze on your face?

Mud Krank, a relatively new all-terrain vehicle (ATV) trail riding facility in Singapore, is now open to adults as well.

Located at Kranji farm

Located at Gallop Kranji Farm Resort, it is the first and only ATV facility in Singapore that initially opened for kids between four and 12 years old in the second half of 2021.

Adults now can ride ATVs too

Details regarding long-awaited rides for adults were put up on Feb. 6.

Rides for adults started in January 2022.

How much?

For adults, it costs S$35 per session on weekdays and S$40 per session on weekends.

Each session is 20 minutes.

For kids, it is S$15 per 15-minute session.

What does trail look like?

Singaporean comedian Suhaimi Yusof put up a video of adults trying out the ATVs at Mud Krank to drum up some publicity.

There are two parts to the ride: A practice run followed by the actual ride around the farm.

According to Mud Krank, ATV riding is an all-weather event -- rain or shine, participants are expected to ride on.

As per current regulations, the maximum group size is five -- kids and adults included.

Rider requirements

Children aged four to 12 years old should be up to 50kg.

Those aged 13 years old and above should be up to 90kg, and be at least 150cm.

Attire for ATV riding

Riders must wear comfortable long pants and covered shoes, such as sports shoes, boots, and sneakers.

Riders with improper footwear will not be allowed and there will be no refund or reschedule.

Helmet, elbow guard, and knee guard will be provided at no cost, or riders can bring their own as well.

A change of clothes and footwear is optional.

Food options

According to Suhaimi, eateries operating at Gallop Kranji Farm Resort are halal-certified, as "the whole place is Muslim-owned".

Top photos via Mud Krank Facebook

