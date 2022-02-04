Where to recycle used angpows in S'pore

One of the best parts about Chinese New Year is opening up all the red packets you've accumulated and counting up the angpow money.

But what do you do with the leftover empty red packets?

Instead of throwing them into the trash, here's a helpful guide to find angpow recycling bins in Singapore.

All DBS and POSB branches

All DBS and POSB branches have recycling bins that turn red packets into new paper products all year round.

The recycling bins can be used for red packets, DBS QR Gift cards, as well as Mandarin orange carriers.

The bins are usually only accessible during opening hours, but selected branches have them outside the branches, so they also are accessible during mall operating hours.

All UOB branches

From now until the Dec. 1, 2022, all 39 UOB branches island-wide also have recycling boxes for festive packets.

All OCBC Bank branches

Recycle boxes at all OCBC branches can be found from now until Feb. 18.

The red packets will be pulped and can be subsequently used to make cardboard boxes.

Geneco partners

Recycling bins are also available at 25 locations island-wide from now till Mar. 6, made possible by Geneco partners CRU68, IUIGA, Refash and Wisma Atria.

Many of the locations are in town and includes malls like Northpoint City, The Seletar Mall, Hillion Mall, Changi City Point and Jurong Point.

The full list of locations can be found here.

The red packets will be pulped and made into other paper products by Tay Paper Recycling.

Takashimaya

An angpow recycling bin can be found in the atrium on the first floor of Takashimaya from now until Feb. 15.

It is near the main escalator behind the main stage.

Top images by Geneco/Facebook and DBS/Facebook.