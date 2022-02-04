Back

Where to recycle used angpows in S'pore

Designated recycling bins are located all throughout the island.

Zi Shan Kow | February 04, 2022, 12:07 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

One of the best parts about Chinese New Year is opening up all the red packets you've accumulated and counting up the angpow money.

But what do you do with the leftover empty red packets?

Instead of throwing them into the trash, here's a helpful guide to find angpow recycling bins in Singapore.

All DBS and POSB branches

All DBS and POSB branches have recycling bins that turn red packets into new paper products all year round.

The recycling bins can be used for red packets, DBS QR Gift cards, as well as Mandarin orange carriers.

The bins are usually only accessible during opening hours, but selected branches have them outside the branches, so they also are accessible during mall operating hours.

All UOB branches

From now until the Dec. 1, 2022, all 39 UOB branches island-wide also have recycling boxes for festive packets.

All OCBC Bank branches

Recycle boxes at all OCBC branches can be found from now until Feb. 18.

The red packets will be pulped and can be subsequently used to make cardboard boxes.

Geneco partners

Recycling bins are also available at 25 locations island-wide from now till Mar. 6, made possible by Geneco partners CRU68, IUIGA, Refash and Wisma Atria.

Many of the locations are in town and includes malls like Northpoint City, The Seletar Mall, Hillion Mall, Changi City Point and Jurong Point.

The full list of locations can be found here.

The red packets will be pulped and made into other paper products by Tay Paper Recycling.

Takashimaya

An angpow recycling bin can be found in the atrium on the first floor of Takashimaya from now until Feb. 15.

It is near the main escalator behind the main stage.

Top images by Geneco/Facebook and DBS/Facebook.

Take pictures & sip pastel coloured lattes for S$5.50 at minimalist cafe in Takashimaya

Take pictures while your beverage cools down.

February 04, 2022, 02:43 PM

Changi Beach crowded with people digging up sea animals again

Nature lover convinces some to release animals back to the sea.

February 04, 2022, 02:31 PM

S'pore man shows genitals & pees on SCDF personnel's boot while being assisted

SCDF emergency responders reported 29 cases of verbal and/ or physical harassment in 2019.

February 04, 2022, 01:59 PM

'Healing the Divide' founder Iris Koh slapped with new charge for tearing police statement

She was also offered S$20,000 bail.

February 04, 2022, 12:38 PM

Otah bouquet by Lee Wee & Brothers mixes aromas of fish & flowers for funky V Day gift

Mmm. Tasty.

February 04, 2022, 12:01 PM

PM Lee says Wordle a fun way to keep the mind engaged, recommends Chinese & Malay versions

Now with Malay and Chinese versions!

February 04, 2022, 11:34 AM

Kim Jong Un walking funny in latest North Korea news video that says he 'suffered' for people

The video said that North Korea had faced its worst challenges in 2021.

February 04, 2022, 10:43 AM

Space-themed restaurant in Bugis offers Sichuan cuisine & photo op with an 'astronaut'

Skewers are available too.

February 04, 2022, 10:28 AM

'Ah Girls Go Army' makes S$1.15 million within 3 days of movie's official opening

Jack Neo makes movies that make money, even when they are not evenly received by the public.

February 04, 2022, 06:29 AM

MBS will complete S$1.35 billion expansion & renovation by 2026, no timeline on 4th tower

Original S$9 billion expansion plan for the two integrated resorts included building a fourth tower for MBS.

February 04, 2022, 06:05 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.