2 girls & their mum hand out red packets to needy along Waterloo Street in Bugis

Two young girls were accompanied by their mother as they walked along Waterloo Street in Bugis to hand out red packets to the needy that were congregating there.

Their act of almsgiving was recorded on video and put up on social media.

Gave to elderly and those with disability

In the approximately 2-minute video, the two young girls, who looked no older than 12 years old, were seen handing out about a dozen red packets to the elderly, two persons dressed in religious robe, some in personal mobility aids, and a person in a wheelchair.

They did so while egged on by their mother, who was filming.

The woman could be heard telling the girls who to approach along the street.

Most of those who received a red packet were hawking tissue packets.

They are a regular sight outside the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple, especially during the Chinese New Year period, as they appeal to the faithful for alms.

Waterloo Street runs parallel to Bencoolen Street and Queen Street, which are lined with religious buildings, and reflect the multicultural community that had populated the area.

Charity praised, but filming of act slammed

Responses to the video were divided.

While many recognised the act of charity and praised the effort to inculcate the right values in the girls to give to the less fortunate in society, the act of filming the giving of red packets was not well-received.

Some who slammed the video said giving to the less fortunate should not be documented in such a manner, as it highlights the identity of those receiving the alms without their consent.

Others who disagreed with the filming also mentioned that acts of charity can be carried privately and in a more edifying manner, without a need to publicise it.

This was especially so as the person filming was also the person doing the giving.

Follow and listen to our podcast here