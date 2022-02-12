AirAsia plane from KL to Sabah diverted after snake spotted on plane

An AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau, Sabah was diverted to Kuching, Sarawak mid-flight on Feb. 10 due to a snake on the plane.

A silhouette of the snake was seen in one of the overhead compartments.

A video of the snake was shot by a passenger and uploaded onto TikTok.

The flight’s captain made the decision to divert the aircraft as soon as he was aware of the incident, AirAsia said.

The airline added that this was done as a precautionary measure to fumigate the aircraft.

The plane then departed Kuching for Tawau on the same day.

“This is a very rare incident which can occur on any aircraft from time to time,” AirAsia’s chief safety officer Liong Tien Ling said in response to media queries.

He added that the safety and wellbeing of their guests and crew was always their top priority.

“At no time was the safety of guests or crew at any risk,” he said.

