S'pore police revoke public entertainment & liquor licences of 9 nightlife & F&B outlets due to Covid-19 breaches

The police have revoked revoked four public entertainment and nine liquor licences belonging to nine nightlife and Food & Beverage (F&B) establishments.

They were found to have repeatedly and "egregiously" breached safe management measures, according to a press release by the force.

Repeatedly breached safe distancing measures on multiple occasions

During enforcement checks conducted by government agencies, operators of these establishments were found to have breached the measures on multiple occasions.

These breaches included failing to do the following:

Minimising physical interactions between staff and customers,

Ensuring group sizes did not exceed the prevailing cap on social gatherings,

Ceasing on-site sale and consumption of liquor after 10.30pm, as well as

The provision of dice and card games within the permitted premises.

All nine establishments were issued with closure orders for periods ranging from 10 to 30 days and may also be liable for composition fines or prosecution for the breaches.

These nine outlets are:

MZS Family Karaoke at 21 Cuscaden Road, #B1-01, #B1-02, Ming Arcade, Singapore 249720 (Public entertainment and liquor licences revoked), Steamov Steamboat Buffet Restaurant at 367 and 369 Beach Road, Singapore 199579 (Liquor licence revoked), Darts Legend at 29 Media Circle, #01-01, [email protected], Singapore 138565 (Liquor licence revoked), H.O.M. at 21 Cuscaden Road, #04-07, Ming Arcade, Singapore 249720 (Public entertainment and liquor licences revoked), H.O.M. at 21 Cuscaden Road, #04-08, Ming Arcade, Singapore 249720 (Public entertainment and liquor licences revoked), Haru Bar at 3 Magazine Road, #01-01, Central Mall, Singapore 059567 (Liquor licence revoked), Buzzed Pub at 29 Dalhousie Lane, Singapore 209691 (Liquor licence revoked), Ohms Garden @ 672 Chander Road, Singapore 219557 (Liquor licence revoked), and The Idle @ 21 Media Circle, #01-05, Infinite Studios, Singapore 138562 (Public entertainment and liquor licences revoked).

For non-compliance with SMMs under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, individuals and operators found guilty may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top screenshots via Google Streetview