62 investigated for various offences related to liquor control & gambling in run-up to Chinese New Year

They are aged between 25 to 66.

Karen Lui | February 01, 2022, 11:16 AM

Following a joint enforcement operation conducted from Jan. 20 to 29, a total of 62 men and women, aged between 25 to 66, are being investigated for various alleged offences.

This follows a police operation targeting licensed and unlicensed public entertainment outlets.

According to a press release on Jan. 31, the operation was led by Tanglin Police Division and supported by officers from the Secret Societies Branch of Criminal Investigation Department and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Multiple breaches allegedly found in seven outlets

Seven of the 13 outlets inspected were found to have committed alleged breaches under various laws.

A 28-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in secret society activities, the police added.

Purportedly unlicensed 'KTV-concept' outlets

Two 'KTV-concept' outlets that were purportedly unlicensed were detected at a commercial unit located along Balestier Road during the operation.

Purported unlicensed KTV at a unit along Balestier Road. Photo by SPF.

12 men and five women, aged between 27 and 66, were found allegedly singing karaoke and consuming liquor within the unit.

Two men, aged 34 and 39, who were suspected to be the operators of the two outlets, were arrested under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015.

Arrest of subjects at a purported unlicensed KTV outlet along Balestier Road. Photo by SPF.

They will also be investigated under the Public Entertainment Act 1958.

Another four women, aged between 29 and 38, were arrested for alleged offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990.

The operators and 15 patrons are being investigated for non-compliance with safe management measures as well.

Alleged illegal gambling den along Upper Thomson Road. Photo by SPF.

Alleged gambling

Nine men, aged between 24 and 47, were allegedly found gambling in a shophouse unit located along Upper Thomson Road.

Alleged illegal gambling den along Upper Thomson Road. Photo by SPF.

A 30-year-old man will be investigated for operating and managing an illegal gambling den.

All nine men were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1961.

They will also be investigated for non-compliance with safe management measures.

Arrest of subjects at an alleged illegal gambling den along Upper Thomson Road. Photo by SPF.

Alleged alcohol sale after 10:30pm

A restaurant along Mohamed Sultan Road was found to have allegedly allowed sales and consumption of alcohol after 10:30pm as well.

Investigations into the outlet are ongoing.

Commander of Tanglin Police Division, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cheong Chee Ming said,

"These operations are part of our ongoing efforts to keep our community safe during this festive period. The police will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved in criminal activities. Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly, in accordance with the law."

Top images via SPF.

