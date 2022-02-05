Back

3 S'porean men arrested after more than 5kg of cannabis found in Sengkang HDB flat

The drugs have an estimated street value of S$160,000.

Fiona Tan | February 24, 2022, 12:18 PM

Three Singaporean men were arrested for suspected drug activities on Feb. 21, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Feb. 23.

5.2kg of cannabis and 11g of "Ice" seized

CNB officers arrested a 60-year-old man in the vicinity of Fernvale Link in the late evening of Feb. 21.

Some 93g of cannabis was recovered from him.

Officers escorted the 60-year-old man to a vehicle parked in the same vicinity of Fernvale Link, where they seized a total of about 42g of cannabis and 11g of "Ice" from the vehicle.

One of the packets of cannabis seized from the residential unit in the vicinity of Fernvale Link. Image from CNB website.

Officers proceeded to raid a residential unit in the same vicinity, where multiple packets containing about 5,132g of cannabis were seized from the residential unit, and two males aged 25 and 62 were arrested.

CNB said the 25-year-old man was escorted to his residential unit in the vicinity of Whampoa Drive, where about 0.5g of cannabis was seized from the unit.

During the operations, a total of 11g of "Ice", or methamphetamine, and about 5,268g of cannabis were seized, which can feed the addiction of about 750 abusers for a week.

The drugs have an estimated street value of S$160,000.

The total drugs seized from the operations. Image from CNB website.

CNB said investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

Top image from CNB website

