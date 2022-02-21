I’m only 30 but why do I already have grey hair?

I just turned 30 last year.

One day after I took a shower, I looked into the mirror and to my horror, I see some grey hair which I've never noticed before.

It's then that I had to swallow the bitter pill and accept that I am no longer young, or as young as before.

I was curious to find out what causes premature greying, and perhaps see if there is any way for me to turn my hair back to black, fingers crossed.

Science behind hair colour

Before looking at the reasons for greying hair, it’s best to understand how hair gets its colour.

The colour of your hair is determined by the amount of melanin, a type of pigment that’s present in your hair follicles.

For example, people with black or brown hair have an abundance of a type of melanin, called eumelanin.

Those with high levels of another type of melanin, called the pheomelanin, will have red hair.

So in the case of greying or white hair, it means that there is a loss of melanin.

People with grey hair have a lower level of melanin and those with white have none.

Naturally, as one ages, the level of melanin drops over time.

A study even predicted that the probability of your hair turning grey increases by 20 per cent each decade once you hit your 30s.

Possible factors affecting grey hair

So we now understand how hair gets its colour.

Other than age, here are some of the reasons why one might experience greying of hair.

Stress

There are a lot of assumptions that claim an increase in stress might make one’s hair turn grey.

Well, it’s not as straightforward as that.

Stress can't turn your hair grey, according to a doctor from Harvard University, Robert Schmerling.

However, it may cause telogen effluvium – a condition that causes you to shed your hair three times faster than normal.

It doesn't cause balding, but it's possible that the hair that grows back will be grey.

Schmerling added that a study conducted in 2020 showed how mice fur turned grey under stress but it is unclear if the same applies to human hair.

Smoking

A 2013 study conducted by a group of doctors from Jordan University Hospital concluded that smoking could be one of the contributing factors to premature grey hair.

However, it's not completely understood how smoking directly causes hair to turn grey.

The study cited another research that pointed out that smoking could generate a large amount of reactive oxygen species which could lead to increased oxidative stress.

As a result, oxidative stress could damage the melanin-producing cells and cause grey hair.

Genetics

Another reason why some people have grey hair faster than others is due to genetics, something that can’t be altered, unfortunately.

In 2016, a study published by a team of researchers from the University College London pointed to the interferon regulatory factor 4 (IRF4) gene for being responsible for greying hair.

Diet

One factor that could possibly affect greying hair is diet.

A 2018 study concluded that there is a relationship between one's diet and premature greying.

The study added that it could be possible for one to reduce the severity of premature greying by changing their diet preferences, having a normal weight and reducing their consumption of alcohol.

Some illnesses may contribute to greying of hair

Other than lifestyle choices or genetics that may cause hair to turn grey, in more serious cases, there are some illnesses that may cause one's hair to grey prematurely.

These include a deficiency in vitamin B12, thyroid disease, vitiligo, alopecia areata, tuberous sclerosis, and neurofibromatosis.

Your doctor will be the best person to advise you on your condition.

Remedies for greying hair

If your hair is greying and you feel embarrassed because of it, there are several remedies you can try, other than dyeing your hair black.

One of which is by changing your lifestyle and diet. For instance, if you are a smoker, you might want to cut down on smoking.

All images via Cocomo/Facebook

This sponsored article from Cocomo made the writer more conscious of his greying hair.