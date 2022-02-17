Back

Teen, 17, arrested after allegedly passing off counterfeits as luxury bags, scamming victims of S$27,000

Anyone with information on such scams can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000.

Alfie Kwa | February 17, 2022, 04:26 PM

Two men, aged 17 and 25, have been arrested for a series of e-commerce scams reported in January 2022, said the Singapore Police Force in a press release on Feb. 17.

What did they do?

The 17-year-old male purportedly scammed and defrauded three victims of about S$27,000.

He had allegedly sold counterfeit bags as authentic luxury bags.

The 25-year-old, on the other hand, allegedly cheated two victims of S$300.

The victims thought they were purchasing a Play Station 5 from him, but after the payments were made, the man allegedly did not deliver the items and used the money for his personal expenses.

After follow-up investigations, the police established the men's identities and arrested them on Feb. 15.

If found guilty, they will face an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

If you have any information relating to such crimes, please call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

Image from Getty

