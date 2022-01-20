'Sure-win' prosperity tickets randomly hidden in Zappy wipes at S'pore restaurants now till Mar. 31

Your Zappy sanitiser wipes might just come with a surprise the next time you dine out.

The ubiquitous wipes, which have been updated with a festive red and gold Chinese New Year design, will randomly have "sure-win" prosperity tickets hidden in them.

In total, there will be S$8,800 worth of prizes, with big-ticket items like MacBook Airs, Dyson vacuums, and Secretlab Chairs.

Consolation prizes are not too shabby either—there's a mini coffee machine, air fryer, and Grab vouchers.

To redeem your prize, scan the QR code on the prosperity ticket, whereupon you will be directed to enter your particulars and ticket serial number for a sure-win draw.

Are we going to give up our personal details for what will probably be S$10 vouchers? Sure we will. We've done it for less.

You can find these wipes in participating local restaurants from now till Mar. 31, 2022.

The F&B brands include 4 Fingers, Dian Xiao Er, Crystal Jade, Jumbo Seafood, Pu Tien, Song Fa Bak Kut Teh, and Yakiniku-Go, to name a few.

If you're not big on eating out, the wining wipes will also be randomly hidden within Zappy's value packs:

Zappy Ultimate Antiseptic 10R Wipes Value Pack

All Natural Biodegradable Food Contact 15R Wipes Value Pack

Everyday Wipes 15R Value Pack

You can find these products at supermarkets like FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Sheng Siong, and more.

Here's the full list of F&B and supermarket merchants that have the lucky wipes.

Top image by Mandy How. Maybe I will win a Macbook Air??