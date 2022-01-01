Back

S'pore work-related events capacity raised to 1,000 pax, organisers required to notify authorities

No consumption of food or drinks will be allowed at larger WREs.

Zi Shan Kow | January 01, 2022, 04:29 PM

From Jan. 3, 2022, the capacity for work-related events (WREs) will be increased to 1,000 participants, according to a press release by Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

More requirements for larger WREs

Currently, WREs are allowed but subjected to a cap of 50 participants and any meals being incidental.

The press release stated that these events are for corporate or board retreats, staff training or Annual General Meetings.

Starting Jan. 3 2022, larger WREs of between 51 and 1,000 participants will be allowed, subject to the following conditions:

(a) The event is mask-on only. In particular, there must be no consumption of meals or beverages.

(b) Participants are predominantly static (seated or standing in a fixed position).

(c) Participants are subjected to vaccination-differentiated safe management measures.

(d) Participants maintain at least 1m safe distance between one another and must be in zones of up to 100 persons per zone, with 2m between zones.

Online form for WREs and MICE

The authorities must be informed of such larger WREs via an online form.

"This change will give businesses more flexibility to organise WREs, such as an employee townhall or awards ceremony," said the press release.

Spot-checks for such WREs will be performed, and enforcement actions will be taken against businesses that flout the rules.

The form, which is also used by businesses to apply for approval to hold MICE (Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions & Exhibitions) events, will also help organisers assess if their intended event is a MICE event or a large WRE.

MICE events will continue to require approval from MTI before they can proceed.

These include large-scale meetings, conferences, trade shows, and exhibitions where more interactions between participants are expected.

Top image by Yaowaluck Promdee from Pexels

