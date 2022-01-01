Woman quarantined in airplane toilet for 5 hours after testing positive for Covid-19 mid-flight

A woman decided to isolate herself in an airplane toilet after she got a positive Covid-19 test result in the middle of her flight.

She posted her experience in a 15 seconds TikTok video that has garnered more than 1.6 million likes so far.

What happened?

Marisa Fotieo, the passenger, tested positive for Covid-19 while on an Icelandair flight, despite having two negative PCR tests before boarding, said Icelandair in a Facebook post on Dec. 31.

She was flying from Chicago to Reykjavík, Iceland on Dec. 20.

Fotieo told Today that her throat began to hurt about halfway through her flight. She then took out the rapid test she had with her and went to the plane's toilet to take it.

The test immediately showed a positive result and Fotieo decided to stay in the toilet for the remainder of her flight, which was about five hours.

Isolating in the toilet

The TikTok video she posted on Dec. 21 showed her in the cramped toilet, sitting on the toilet seat.

Fotieo appeared to be wearing three layers of masks – two disposable ones and a leopard print one on top.

At the sink, she had two bottles of water and Pringles potato chips.

In the video, she wrote "POV (point of view): you test positive for Covid while over the Atlantic Ocean."

While it was not ideal to be stuck in the toilet, Fotieo told Today that her immediate worry was passing the virus to others on board.

Caring flight attendant

"Shout out to @Icelandair for my VIP quarantine quarters," Fotieo wrote in her TikTok caption.

Fotieo was especially grateful for Ragnhildur "Rocky" Eiríksdóttir, an Icelandair flight attendant, who made sure that she had food and water and constantly check up on her while she was isolated onboard.

The flight attendant even delivered gifts, including a Christmas tree and flowers, to Fotieo's quarantine hotel.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via marisaefotieo/TikTok.