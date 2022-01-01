Back

Woman quarantined in airplane toilet for 5 hours after testing positive for Covid-19 mid-flight

She opted to isolate herself so that she wouldn't infect other passengers.

Alfie Kwa | January 01, 2022, 07:22 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A woman decided to isolate herself in an airplane toilet after she got a positive Covid-19 test result in the middle of her flight.

She posted her experience in a 15 seconds TikTok video that has garnered more than 1.6 million likes so far.

What happened?

Marisa Fotieo, the passenger, tested positive for Covid-19 while on an Icelandair flight, despite having two negative PCR tests before boarding, said Icelandair in a Facebook post on Dec. 31.

She was flying from Chicago to Reykjavík, Iceland on Dec. 20.

Fotieo told Today that her throat began to hurt about halfway through her flight. She then took out the rapid test she had with her and went to the plane's toilet to take it.

The test immediately showed a positive result and Fotieo decided to stay in the toilet for the remainder of her flight, which was about five hours.

Isolating in the toilet

The TikTok video she posted on Dec. 21 showed her in the cramped toilet, sitting on the toilet seat.

@marisaefotieo Shout out to @Icelandair for my VIP quarantine quarters.. #luxuryliving #imsolucky #covid #vaccinated #fyp #viralvideotiktok #quarantine ♬ I'm So Lucky Lucky - Grandzz

Fotieo appeared to be wearing three layers of masks – two disposable ones and a leopard print one on top.

At the sink, she had two bottles of water and Pringles potato chips.

In the video, she wrote "POV (point of view): you test positive for Covid while over the Atlantic Ocean."

While it was not ideal to be stuck in the toilet, Fotieo told Today that her immediate worry was passing the virus to others on board.

Caring flight attendant

"Shout out to @Icelandair for my VIP quarantine quarters," Fotieo wrote in her TikTok caption.

Fotieo was especially grateful for Ragnhildur "Rocky" Eiríksdóttir, an Icelandair flight attendant, who made sure that she had food and water and constantly check up on her while she was isolated onboard.

The flight attendant even delivered gifts, including a Christmas tree and flowers, to Fotieo's quarantine hotel.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via marisaefotieo/TikTok. 

50% of those working from home can return to S'pore offices from Jan. 1, 2022

Those who are unvaccinated by choice and cannot go back to carry out requisite work might get fired.

January 01, 2022, 06:02 PM

950,000 HDB households to receive GST Voucher rebates this Jan. 2022

This provides additional support to families during this period of uncertainty.

January 01, 2022, 05:38 PM

Heartland fireworks to usher in 2022 New Year's Day hit Ubi HDB flat window

An experience only taxpayers' monies can buy.

January 01, 2022, 05:20 PM

Non-VTL travellers to S'pore don't need to do arrival PCR, VTL travellers to continue 7-day enhanced testing regime

Some updates for travellers coming into Singapore.

January 01, 2022, 04:40 PM

S'pore work-related events capacity raised to 1,000 pax, organisers required to notify authorities

No consumption of food or drinks will be allowed at larger WREs.

January 01, 2022, 04:29 PM

SGAG founder Xiao Ming requested to retain JC 1 despite passing exam, met co-founder in repeat year

Serendipity.

January 01, 2022, 04:09 PM

Hundreds gather in Clarke Quay for spontaneous countdown, champagne sprayed into crowd

Let your hair, masks, and guard down.

January 01, 2022, 03:48 PM

S'pore police raid unlicensed KTVs over Christmas weekend, 131 people aged 16-44 under investigation

A total of 29 outlets were inspected.

January 01, 2022, 03:32 PM

Omicron spreads: UK, France & Australia hit record Covid-19 cases on New Year's Day & Eve

The U.S already hit a record high number of Covid-19 cases in the last week of 2021.

January 01, 2022, 03:19 PM

Mass dance outside Hillion Mall didn't happen on Jan. 1, 2022, no one congregated except 3 police officers

Just another Saturday afternoon.

January 01, 2022, 02:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.