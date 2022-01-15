Woman, 33, dies after falling onto walkway shelter in Boon Keng

A woman fell onto a walkway shelter at Block 34 Whampoa West on Friday (Jan. 14) afternoon.

She later died of her injuries.

Restaurant employee heard loud bang

According to Lianhe Zaobao, a 72-year-old man who was working at a restaurant cafe on the ground floor of the block heard a loud bang and immediately went to the second floor to check what had happened at 5:10pm on Friday.

He spotted a woman lying on the roof of the walkway shelter, and ran downstairs to get help.

His colleague, a 32-year-old runner at the restaurant, called the police. She told the Chinese media that although the woman was lying down with her eyes closed, they could see that she was still panting.

The police confirmed that the woman was 33 years old.

SCDF manually rescues woman from shelter

In a video circulating on Facebook, several paramedics and SCDF officers can be seen attending to the woman on the walkway shelter.

An ambulance was also parked nearby.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the SCDF said that they received a call for assistance at around 5:15pm on Jan. 14 at Block 34 Whampoa West.

SCDF said they manually rescued a person from the roof of a covered walkway.

They then conveyed her to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police said that the woman was semi-conscious when she was conveyed to the hospital.

She succumbed to her injuries and subsequently passed away in the hospital.

The police told Mothership that police investigations are ongoing, but based on preliminary investigations, they do not suspect any foul play.

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just have a listening ear:

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Samaritans of Singapore 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

AWARE Women's Helpline: 1800-777-555 (10am - 6pm, Monday to Friday)

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353 1180

Top photos via Sgsharetogether/FB