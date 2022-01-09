S'pore woman wants refund after S$2,000 matchmaking package couldn't link her up with a man at least 163cm tall & who earns S$8,000/month

After spending more than S$2,000 on a matchmaking agency in hopes of finding the man of her dreams, a 39-year-old woman in Singapore is looking for a refund, claiming that the agency's services fell short of her expectations.

The woman, who works as a bank manager, told Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) that she decided to "splurge" on the "matchmaking package" in July 2020, as she was looking to settle down before the age of 40.

The agency was also running a 50 per cent discount at the time, on a package originally priced at S$4,000.

As part of the package, the agency promised to arrange a total of five dates for her over a two-year period.

The matchmaking agency has reportedly refused to issue a refund.

Expectations were not high

According to the woman, the matchmaking agency was "quite famous", and the agency allegedly claimed that they could find her a suitable date from their big pool of clients.

She said her expectations were not high. She wanted a partner that is Chinese, with a bachelor's degree, and who earns S$8,000 a month.

She also prefers her partner to be a Buddhist or free thinker and said her partner should be at least 163cm tall — as tall as her.

She shared that the last time she was in a relationship was during her undergraduate days, though it didn't work out as their personalities were incompatible.

Since then, she has been busy with work and taking care of her parents, and decided to opt for a matchmaking agency as she thought it would be a more reliable way of finding a partner as compared to online dating.

However, the woman said her first date failed to meet her expectations, as her date's income was lower than hers. She also said he only received annual salary increments of less than S$100.

After complaining about her first date to the agency, she was given a complimentary date.

Unable to connect with subsequent dates

Subsequently, she met with other dates that met her criteria, but she claimed that she was unable to connect with them.

"One of them (her dates) was a little too old, and as for another date, I thought it was weird to share an ice cream with him on the first date. We exchanged contact details, (but) didn't stay in touch," she told SMDN.

Agency's consultant had a lackadaisical attitude

Recounting more details of her experience, the woman claimed that the attitude of the agency's consultant was lackadaisical after she signed the package.

She said she would have to chase the consultant to set up a date for her, and the interval between each of her dates was between two to six months.

The woman added that one of the consultants became uncontactable for a few days after arranging a date for her.

According to her, she never heard from the consultant again after the latter claimed to be involved in an accident. She only found out that her consultant had resigned after she confronted the agency about it a month later.

As she was unsatisfied with the services of the agency, she decided to request a refund for the remaining two matches in her package, but her request was declined by the agency.

She said the agency offered to "upgrade" her package by adding two consulting sessions and assigning her a "dating coach", but she was adamant about getting a refund.

"Not in line" with refund policy

Speaking to SMDN, the matchmaking agency said the woman's request for a refund was "not in line with the company's refund policy", which is why the agency offered to upgrade her package for free.

The agency added that they would only organise dates after securing the consent of both parties, and if the client's date did not match his or her expectations, the agency would consider the date as complimentary.

However, the person in charge said they were in contact with the woman after learning that she no longer wanted their services, to see if they could resolve the issue.

Top image via @crew/Unsplash