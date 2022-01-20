Pokémon CNY decorations, Pikachu meet-&-greet at West Mall from now till Feb. 15, 2022

If you missed the Pokémon-themed Christmas display over at City Square Mall last December, here's another chance to catch 'em this Chinese New Year.

From Jan. 7 to Feb. 15, 2022, West Mall has adorned both the exterior and interior of the development with Pokémon-themed decorations.

Six-metre tall Pikachu and more

You can't miss the enormous six-metre tall Pikachu that stands in front of the mall, flanked by Scorbunny and Sobble.

There's another smaller-sized Pikachu inside the mall, accompanied by Grookey.

Plus Pokémon card-themed displays in the mall.

You can hunt down more first-generation Pokémon displays, namely Pikachu, Eevee, Snorlax, Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle, which are hidden in the mall.

Your efforts of locating them can be rewarded by joining West Mall's Facebook and Instagram contests, in which 28 lucky winners will be selected to win a Talking Pikachu plushie.

Pikachu meet-and-greet

Additionally, get up close and personal with Pikachu in a meet-and-greet session on Jan. 15 and 22, 2022, from 2pm to 2:30pm..

Zodiac fortune forecast and more

If you're curious about what the year of the tiger holds for you, West Mall also has the fortune forecast boards of the twelve zodiac signs scattered at the main entrance of the mall.

Click here for more information on other festive promotions at West Mall such as redemptions of Pokémon-themed red packets, children's masks, and Pikachu plushies.

All things Pokemon-related

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images by West Mall.