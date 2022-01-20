Back

Pokémon CNY decorations, Pikachu meet-&-greet at West Mall from now till Feb. 15, 2022

More first-generation Pokémon hidden in the mall.

Karen Lui | January 20, 2022, 11:09 AM

If you missed the Pokémon-themed Christmas display over at City Square Mall last December, here's another chance to catch 'em this Chinese New Year.

From Jan. 7 to Feb. 15, 2022, West Mall has adorned both the exterior and interior of the development with Pokémon-themed decorations.

Six-metre tall Pikachu and more

You can't miss the enormous six-metre tall Pikachu that stands in front of the mall, flanked by Scorbunny and Sobble.

Photo by West Mall.

There's another smaller-sized Pikachu inside the mall, accompanied by Grookey.

Photo by West Mall.

Photo by West Mall.

Plus Pokémon card-themed displays in the mall.

Photo by West Mall.

You can hunt down more first-generation Pokémon displays, namely Pikachu, Eevee, Snorlax, Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle, which are hidden in the mall.

Photo from West Mall's Instagram page.

Photo from West Mall's Instagram page.

Photo from West Mall's Facebook page.

Photo from West Mall's Facebook page.

Photo by @slacker_hecker on Instagram.

Photo by @slacker_hecker on Instagram.

Your efforts of locating them can be rewarded by joining West Mall's Facebook and Instagram contests, in which 28 lucky winners will be selected to win a Talking Pikachu plushie.

Photo from West Mall's Instagram page.

Pikachu meet-and-greet

Additionally, get up close and personal with Pikachu in a meet-and-greet session on Jan. 15 and 22, 2022, from 2pm to 2:30pm..

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by West Mall (@westmallsg)

Zodiac fortune forecast and more

If you're curious about what the year of the tiger holds for you, West Mall also has the fortune forecast boards of the twelve zodiac signs scattered at the main entrance of the mall.

Photo by @davidtongfengshui on Instagram.

Photo by @davidtongfengshui on Instagram.

Click here for more information on other festive promotions at West Mall such as redemptions of Pokémon-themed red packets, children's masks, and Pikachu plushies.

All things Pokemon-related

Top images by West Mall.

