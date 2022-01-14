Unvaxxed man, 53, arrested for punching 2 NEA officers who found him at Redhill Food Centre

A man in Singapore was arrested and will be charged in court after he allegedly punched two people conducting checks in a public food centre.

The case

The Singapore police have arrested a 53-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

What happened

On Oct. 23, 2021 at about 8pm, the police were alerted to a case of a fight at Redhill Food Centre.

Investigations revealed that two National Environment Agency (NEA) officers were conducting checks at the food centre and found the man to be unvaccinated.

When questioned, the man became agitated and purportedly punched the two NEA officers.

Police assistance was sought, and the man was subsequently arrested.

Will be charged

The man will be charged in court on Jan. 14 with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years, and a fine or caning.

He will also be charged for the offence of entering a food centre without having a cleared status, under Regulation 9(1)(a) of the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 Access Restrictions and Clearance) Regulations 2021, which carries a fine of up to S$5,000, or jail term of up to six months.