Back

Please do not paste your used entry stickers on standees in the hawker centre, says NEA

Not nice.

Lean Jinghui | January 22, 2022, 01:14 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In a Facebook post on Jan. 20, Clean & Green Singapore urged members of the public to stop defacing tray return standees located at some hawker centres around Singapore, calling it "unsightly".

The Clean & Green Singapore campaign is currently administered by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and typically shares environmentally-friendly posts, to "inspire Singaporeans to care for and protect our living environment".

Standees sport "extra decorations"

Clean & Green Singapore shared that some tray return standees, which are put up to help remind patrons to return their trays after dining in, were spotted with some "extra decorations" at some hawker centres.

Via Clean & Green Singapore Facebook

Via Clean & Green Singapore Facebook

Since Sep. 1, 2021, clearing one's dirty trays & crockery at Singapore hawker centres has been made mandatory for all diners.

In November 2021, vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) were also extended to hawker centres islandwide, allowing for up to five from the same household to dine in together.

Under the VDS, checks for vaccination status are conducted at entry points to the hawker centre, and fully vaccinated or eligible persons are given a sticker to identify them for dining in.

In its Jan. 20 Facebook post, Clean & Green Singapore referenced these stickers, and urged patrons' to refrain from pasting their used entry stickers onto the tray return standees.

It reminded the public that the stickers should instead be pasted onto the boards provided.

It added: "Not only are the defaced standees unsightly, much time and effort are also needed to repair the defaced standees. Thank you!"

No need for stickers?

In response, some internet users commented that authorities should just stop issuing the stickers, to prevent the problem from surfacing.

Via Clean and Green Singapore Facebook comment section

Others pointed out that they had seen the stickers pasted onto other objects as well, such as dustbins and even staircases. Some users also noted that the stickers appeared to be a waste of resources.

Via Clean and Green Singapore Facebook comment section

Via Clean and Green Singapore Facebook comment section

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Clean & Green Singapore Facebook 

S'pore taxi driver, 65, to foot bill for damages after passenger opens left-side rear door, hits BMW & becomes uncontactable

Whose fault is it when the passenger is not careful but cannot be held liable?

January 22, 2022, 12:19 PM

S'pore TikTokers advertising themselves for 'rent' during CNY & Valentine's Day in recent trend

Very creative.

January 22, 2022, 11:23 AM

If you've noticed Mimi Chu missing from S'pore shows, there's an *interesting* reason for it

But she's back... for now.

January 22, 2022, 11:02 AM

75km eastern half of Round Island Route now open, connects Seletar to Labrador Park

When completed, the 150km Round Island Route will be the longest recreational connection looping the island.

January 22, 2022, 11:00 AM

You can save up to 47% on CNY food shopping at Giant S’pore

Giant is running a WOW Deal promotion on top of its Lower Prices That Last campaign that has lasted for more than a year.

January 22, 2022, 10:45 AM

Despite abuse, miscarriage & kidney failure, S’porean single mum pushes on for young daughter

Natalya Rahayu has a painful past, one which led to her becoming a single mother but she's using it to help other women in need.

January 22, 2022, 09:56 AM

It’s perfectly OK if work isn’t your true meaning in life, says S’porean CEO

Learning to distill the things in life that are truly important.

January 22, 2022, 08:21 AM

OCBC makes permanent its customer service team dedicated to handling scams & related queries

One of the complaints from scam victims was that help did not come quickly enough.

January 22, 2022, 04:31 AM

3,155 new Covid-19 infections in S'pore on Jan. 21, 1,539 low risk cases detected via ART

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.70.

January 21, 2022, 11:53 PM

Now is not the right time to take a gamble & remove Covid-19 vaccination differentiated measures: Ong Ye Kung

Throughout the pandemic, two-thirds of our ICU beds were occupied by people who were not fully vaccinated.

January 21, 2022, 11:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.