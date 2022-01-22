Please do not paste your used entry stickers on standees in the hawker centre, says NEA

In a Facebook post on Jan. 20, Clean & Green Singapore urged members of the public to stop defacing tray return standees located at some hawker centres around Singapore, calling it "unsightly".

The Clean & Green Singapore campaign is currently administered by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and typically shares environmentally-friendly posts, to "inspire Singaporeans to care for and protect our living environment".

Standees sport "extra decorations"

Clean & Green Singapore shared that some tray return standees, which are put up to help remind patrons to return their trays after dining in, were spotted with some "extra decorations" at some hawker centres.

Since Sep. 1, 2021, clearing one's dirty trays & crockery at Singapore hawker centres has been made mandatory for all diners.

In November 2021, vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) were also extended to hawker centres islandwide, allowing for up to five from the same household to dine in together.

Under the VDS, checks for vaccination status are conducted at entry points to the hawker centre, and fully vaccinated or eligible persons are given a sticker to identify them for dining in.

In its Jan. 20 Facebook post, Clean & Green Singapore referenced these stickers, and urged patrons' to refrain from pasting their used entry stickers onto the tray return standees.

It reminded the public that the stickers should instead be pasted onto the boards provided.

It added: "Not only are the defaced standees unsightly, much time and effort are also needed to repair the defaced standees. Thank you!"

No need for stickers?

In response, some internet users commented that authorities should just stop issuing the stickers, to prevent the problem from surfacing.

Others pointed out that they had seen the stickers pasted onto other objects as well, such as dustbins and even staircases. Some users also noted that the stickers appeared to be a waste of resources.

Top images via Clean & Green Singapore Facebook