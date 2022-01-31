Back

Tornado-like freak storm in M'sia blows off rooftops & uproots trees

A resident said she has "never seen anything like this before" in her 50 years in Ipoh.

Jean Chien Tay | January 31, 2022, 01:18 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Several parts of Ipoh, Malaysia, were hit by abnormally strong whirlwinds just two days before the Lunar New Year, on Jan. 30 evening, local media Bernama and The Star reported.

The freak storm -- a storm that happens under unusual circumstances -- damaged hundreds of houses in two residential areas and uprooted trees, according to Bernama.

The storm also blew away roof tiles and caused electricity poles to collapse, The Star reported.

Hit by a "tornado"

Some residents in the affected areas described the experience as being hit by a "tornado", The Star reported.

Social media users also likened the strong winds to tornadoes, though such weather phenomenons are highly uncommon in Malaysia.

A housewife who has lived in the area for about 50 years told The Star she had "never seen anything like this before".

A 71-year-old woman who was cooking at the time of the incident said she heard noises that sounded like firecrackers, and saw roof tiles and awnings flying off when she looked out of the window.

According to her, the electricity supply was cut after a short while.

She added that it would be tough to hire help for repair works as most people are preparing to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

A food vendor told Bernama he was thankful that 10 customers and some of his workers at his shop managed to escape when the roof collapsed.

He said it was his first time in 10 years witnessing such a "bad storm", which had damaged all his equipment.

No injuries reported thus far

A spokesperson for the state's Fire and Rescue Department said no injuries were reported thus far, though they are still monitoring the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Ipoh's city councillor said the community hall in one of the affected areas has been opened for residents seeking shelter.

He added that he had requested the welfare department to send mattresses to the community hall, and asked the electricity company to restore the electricity supply "as soon as possible".

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Suara Perak/Facebook

Pregnant New Zealand reporter turns to Taliban for help after being denied re-entry to home country

Charlotte Bellis's Taliban contacts have assured her of her safety in Afghanistan.

January 31, 2022, 02:47 PM

Greenridge Crescent case: 48-year-old father of twin boys remanded for psychiatric observation

He will return to court on Feb. 18.

January 31, 2022, 01:56 PM

Electric vehicle chargers installed at 5 carparks in Jurong West, Punggol & Yishun

Part of the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

January 31, 2022, 01:39 PM

Scammers get man, 21, to isolate in hotel room & record hostage videos of himself to get ransom money from family

They also swindled S$560,000 from the victim & his parents by pretending to be police officers in China conducting a money laundering investigation.

January 31, 2022, 01:32 PM

The biggest lesson I learned from streaming TV series is that life never follows a script

There has never been a better time to be a TV show watcher.

January 31, 2022, 01:29 PM

Dee Kosh's interview with S'pore podcast OkLetsGo removed

And quite quickly, too.

January 31, 2022, 01:13 PM

S'pore woman rescues grumpy-looking myna fledgling, brings it to vet & fosters it

So precious.

January 31, 2022, 01:07 PM

IKEA's shark plushie tragically flattened to demonstrate usefulness of vacuum bags

Help needed.

January 31, 2022, 12:45 PM

GP linked to 'Healing the Divide' group offered bail of S$20,000 in alleged vaccine fraud case

His medical assistant, whom he conspired with, was offered S$15,000 bail.

January 31, 2022, 11:52 AM

OCBC has made goodwill payouts of S$13.7m to 790 victims

This figure is higher than the initial reported figures as more victims had come forward after the start of January this year.

January 31, 2022, 11:01 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.