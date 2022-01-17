Back

Man, 48, arrested within 3 hours after allegedly molesting 2 female victims at Toa Payoh MRT station

Sexual offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.

Fasiha Nazren | January 17, 2022, 04:46 PM

The police have arrested a 48-year-old man for his suspected involvement in two cases of outrage of modesty.

Two victims in minutes

On Jan. 14 at about 11:10pm, the police received a report that two female victims were purportedly molested by a man at Toa Payoh MRT station.

These incidents happened within a span of a few minutes.

According to a release by the police, officers from Tanglin Police Division established the identity of the man through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

Arrested within three hours

The man was arrested within three hours of the reported incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of outrage of modesty, he can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or any combination of such punishments.

The police have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of the community.

Top image from Google Maps.

