Back

Medically eligible S'pore taxi drivers not fully vaccinated by Feb. 1, 2022 can't drive

There are about 300 medically eligible active drivers who have yet to receive at least one dose of the vaccine.

Belmont Lay | January 14, 2022, 05:19 AM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Taxi drivers in Singapore who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by Feb. 1, 2022 cannot continue driving and can have their contracts suspended.

This was announced by Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor in a Jan. 13 Facebook post.

Contracts suspended

These taxi drivers will not have to pay rental during the period their contracts are suspended.

Taxi operators collect rental when they rent out the vehicles to the taxi drivers.

The suspension of contracts will end when taxi drivers are fully vaccinated.

More than 300 medically eligible active drivers

Khor said there are slightly more than 300 medically eligible active drivers who have yet to receive at least one dose of the vaccine.

This translates to about 0.5 per cent of all active drivers.

The waiver of rental during the suspension period will "reduce" the "financial burden" of these drivers, she noted.

She added that more than 99 per cent of about 66,500 active taxi and private-hire vehicle drivers are fully vaccinated.

More than 75 per cent have received their booster shots.

Met with associations

Khor said she had met with the National Taxi Association (NTA) and the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA).

Their request was to extend the Feb. 1 deadline to allow for unvaccinated taxi and private-hire drivers to get vaccinated.

However, Khor said an extension will be more dangerous: "Extending the timeline for our unvaccinated taxi and PHC (private hire car) drivers would in fact be putting them at greater health risk."

Drivers who need assistance to comply with the measures can approach their associations or the LTA, she added.

How the authorities can help will be on a case-by-case basis, the post also said.

What are the workplace vaccination measures?

Workplace vaccination measures were announced in December 2021.

All workers, even those who are self-employed, such as taxi and private-hire vehicle drivers, need to be fully vaccinated to return to the workplace from February 2022.

Those who have taken at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine will have until Jan. 31 to complete their vaccination regime.

Drivers can still drive during this grace period as long as they have a daily negative pre-event test result from a Ministry of Health-approved Covid-19 test provider, Khor said.

Khor said the higher transmissibility of the Omicron variant makes it even more critical for medically eligible drivers to adhere to the workplace vaccination measures by Feb. 1.

Top photos via Amy Khor Facebook

S'pore Art Museum with a cafe now open at Tanjong Pagar Distripark next to industrial shipping port

Art in the heart of Singapore's shipping hub.

January 14, 2022, 04:41 AM

Air-con repairman dangles outside 12th storey HDB flat without harness, risks life for few hundred dollars

This is apparently the only way to repair or assemble an air-con compressor, albeit with a harness.

January 14, 2022, 01:47 AM

Unvaxxed man, 53, arrested for punching 2 NEA officers who found him at Redhill Food Centre

Not the best approach.

January 14, 2022, 01:15 AM

'Heartbroken' Wang Leehom left gifts for children outside unit, Lee Jinglei having none of it

Lee accused him of hiring keyboard warriors to spread the pictures to manipulate the media and public.

January 13, 2022, 09:32 PM

Pregnant woman fired 3 days into the job, accuses tuition centre at Tiong Bahru of discrimination

The pregnant lady reported the issue to the police.

January 13, 2022, 07:21 PM

Crow visits S'pore man at his HDB flat regularly over a few months to be petted

He gave it bread and peanuts previously and the bird showed up again and again.

January 13, 2022, 06:59 PM

Man claiming to be M'sian religious preacher spreads conspiracy theory about nasi lemak & the Illuminati

The truth is out there, or maybe not.

January 13, 2022, 06:45 PM

Carnival-themed Don Don Donki opens at Waterway Point on Jan. 14. Here's a preview.

DON DON DON, DONKI~~~~~~~

January 13, 2022, 06:44 PM

S'pore govt won't ban OnlyFans for now, but will monitor platforms for risk of abuse: Josephine Teo

Under Singapore’s Penal Code, it is illegal to transmit any obscene material by electronic means.

January 13, 2022, 06:27 PM

Mario Kart game has S'pore course with Merlion, MBS & S'pore Flyer but for a limited time only

Mario Kart Singapore.

January 13, 2022, 06:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.