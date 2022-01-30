Taxi driver, 67, found dead in vehicle at Bedok Reservoir Road car park

A 67-year-old taxi driver was found unresponsive in his vehicle at a car park at Block 117 Bedok Reservoir Road on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, according to zaobao.com.sg.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they discovered that the man had already passed away.

The incident took place just before 6pm.

Deceased found by passer-by

According to residents in the vicinity, one person saw the taxi driver in the car motionless and could not be woken.

Sensing something amiss, the passer-by called the police.

Eyewitnesses told the Chinese press that the taxi was first surrounded by police officers when they arrived at the scene.

Life-saving personnel subsequently arrived.

Police response

The police said they were notified of a case of an unnatural death at 5:46pm on Jan. 29.

A 67-year-old man was found motionless in the car park.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Preliminary investigations by the police have ruled out foul play.

The case is under investigation.

Top photo via zaobao.com.sg & Google Maps

