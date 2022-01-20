MPs can have 'freer debates' but should not 'take liberties to do whatever they so wish': Tan Chuan-Jin

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin said he would allow for "freer debates" in Parliament, but stressed that it does not mean members "can take liberties to do whatever they so wish".

Tan shared a Facebook post on Jan. 18, containing an infographic with rules for conduct in Parliament. He added his comments on the behaviour he expects from Members of Parliament (MPs).

"Chaotic" and "inappropriate" if MPs speak whenever they want to

Tan maintained that he would take "a more expansive approach" and allow for freer debates in Parliament and said that he has done so "for all sides of the House".

"However, this doesn’t mean that members can take liberties to do whatever they so wish. If every member decides to speak and debate and question just because they feel like they ought to, it’d be chaotic and it would be inappropriate," he added.

He explained that when members are denied from speaking, "it is because they have been out of order or there are no provisions for them to do so".

Tan said that his role as Speaker, in such situations, is to ensure discipline and to maintain dignity and order in the House.

Expects MPs to "substantiate what they say in Parliament"

Tan also said that he expects members to be able to "substantiate what they say in Parliament".

Tan's comments come just over a week after Progress Singapore Party's Leong Mun Wai made an unsubstantiated allegation in Parliament on Jan. 10 that there were teachers who were subjecting students in schools to vaccination differentiated safe management measures (VDS).

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah reprimanded Leong in Parliament the next day for failing to provide details of his allegations when asked, saying that he was "grandstanding" in Parliament.

In December last year, former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan was also taken to task over an anecdote which she admitted was partially fabricated.

Most MPs have been responsible

Tan added: "In most instances, members have been responsible and matured in their behaviour and conduct, and there has been little need for me to crack the proverbial whip or I guess to wield the Mace!"

He said, however, that if the need arises, he will not hesitate to be firm, as it would be "remiss" of him to do otherwise.

Tan said of the rules of conduct: "These rules are not meant to restrict. Rather, it manages the space so that we can be consistent, fair, allow business to proceed and provide time for more members to speak."

You can see his post here:

Top photo via Parliament of Singapore/FB