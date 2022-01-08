S$45++ strawberry-themed afternoon tea with free flow tea & coffee till Mar. 13

A strawberry-themed afternoon tea is now available at Conrad Centennial Hotel.

Happening till Mar. 13, 2022, the Simply Strawberries Afternoon Tea features all things strawberry, including desserts like strawberry scones and savoury items like roasted strawberry pinchos.

Full offerings

Here's the full menu:

Premium Japanese strawberry with Valrhona chocolate dip

Classic strawberry short cake

Almond strawberry mini tartlet

Mascarpone strawberry swiss roll

Earl grey and strawberry mousse

Peanut butter and jelly with cream cheese and Avruga caviar

Mango strawberry tartlets

Balsamic roasted strawberry pincho

Strawberry, tomato, mozzarella on toast

Homemade strawberry scone with strawberry jam and clotted cream

The tea session ranges from S$45++ to S$49++.

It comes with a free flow of Ronnefeldt Tea or Brazilian Coffee.

One can also enjoy unlimited Prosecco at an additional S$20++ per person.

Monday to Friday (S$45++)

First seating: 1pm to 3pm

Second searing: 3:30pm to 5:30pm

Saturday and Sunday (S$49++)

First seating: 1pm to 3pm

Second searing: 3:30pm to 5:30pm

The afternoon tea is also available for delivery and takeaway.

For more information, call 6432 7483/6432 7487, WhatsApp 8322 9876 or email [email protected]

Simply Strawberries Afternoon Tea

Conrad Centennial Hotel, Lobby Lounge and The Terrace, 2 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038982

Opening hours: 1pm to 3pm and 3:30pm to 5:30pm, daily

Top image from Conrad Centennial Hotel.