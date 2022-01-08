S$45++ strawberry-themed afternoon tea with free flow tea & coffee till Mar. 13

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
A strawberry-themed afternoon tea is now available at Conrad Centennial Hotel.
Happening till Mar. 13, 2022, the Simply Strawberries Afternoon Tea features all things strawberry, including desserts like strawberry scones and savoury items like roasted strawberry pinchos.
Full offerings
Here's the full menu:
- Premium Japanese strawberry with Valrhona chocolate dip
- Classic strawberry short cake
- Almond strawberry mini tartlet
- Mascarpone strawberry swiss roll
- Earl grey and strawberry mousse
- Peanut butter and jelly with cream cheese and Avruga caviar
- Mango strawberry tartlets
- Balsamic roasted strawberry pincho
- Strawberry, tomato, mozzarella on toast
- Homemade strawberry scone with strawberry jam and clotted cream
The tea session ranges from S$45++ to S$49++.
It comes with a free flow of Ronnefeldt Tea or Brazilian Coffee.
One can also enjoy unlimited Prosecco at an additional S$20++ per person.
Monday to Friday (S$45++)
- First seating: 1pm to 3pm
- Second searing: 3:30pm to 5:30pm
Saturday and Sunday (S$49++)
- First seating: 1pm to 3pm
- Second searing: 3:30pm to 5:30pm
The afternoon tea is also available for delivery and takeaway.
For more information, call 6432 7483/6432 7487, WhatsApp 8322 9876 or email [email protected]
Simply Strawberries Afternoon Tea
Conrad Centennial Hotel, Lobby Lounge and The Terrace, 2 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038982
Opening hours: 1pm to 3pm and 3:30pm to 5:30pm, daily
Top image from Conrad Centennial Hotel.
