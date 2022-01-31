The biggest lesson I learned from streaming TV series is that life never follows a script

The word “binge” has been around for a long time, but it’s only in recent years that it’s been linked to TV shows. In times past, you couldn’t binge watch a show even if you wanted to.

I’m old enough to remember when we didn’t have streaming services, or even cable channels. Finding out if your favourite show was going to be screened that day was a matter of sheer luck.

It seems impossibly old-fashioned now, but there was a time when I needed to look through the newspaper (after my parents were done with it) to check whether “Pokemon” was going to be shown on Kids Central. Now with streaming technology, you can watch a whole series at entirely your own pace.

Recently, I rewatched my favourite Netflix show – “Sunderland ‘Til I Die”, which depicts the trials and tribulations of the English football club.

But being able to watch the episodes back to back – thanks to the nature of the streaming service – helped me to uncover some key lessons about the nature of competition and achievement itself.

Ha’way the lads

Sunderland AFC is a name familiar to older fans of English Premier League football. Unfortunately, they were recently relegated and are currently mired in the third division of English football.

“Sunderland ‘Til I Die” (STID) on Netflix deals with what happens after relegation in 2017. The first few episodes are reminiscent of a documentary on the aftermath of some disaster, with the community in shock but trying to rally behind the team.

And the community really is the heart of the show. Unlike other documentaries, STID opens up to include the entire city of Sunderland. Everyone seems to have a say, from a local clergyman who bids his congregation to pray for the team’s success, to a grey-haired fan who’s been attending matches since he was a kid.

The focus isn’t just on the football players and the management team. It examines the relationship between a club and its city, and the emotional bond between the players and the supporters.

That’s life

The first season starts off full of hope. The general belief is that the club is good enough to bounce straight back up into the Premier League. Unfortunately, things get worse.

The fans still have faith, but that faith is being sorely tested. After one defeat too many, they begin to turn on the team. To their horror, the fans don’t see the team win promotion back to the bright lights of the Premier League. Instead, they are relegated again, and drop down to the third division of English football.

With the uninterrupted streaming provided by Netflix, it is fascinating to burn through the episodes in a single day, and watch hope turn to despair. This is a team that has the backing of an entire city, but sometimes that’s not enough.

STID teaches us all a valuable lesson – even though we grow up on stories, life doesn’t always turn out the way we expect it to.

Top image by Sulaiman Daud.

This is a sponsored article by StarHub.