Starbucks S'pore launches chicken & cheese bolo bun, & poached pear flavoured drinks

Starbucks Singapore has launched a series of new food and beverages to mark the start of 2022.
Breakfast
These includes the sweet and savoury Chicken & Cheese Bolo Bun Sandwich:
There is also the Scrambled Egg & Cheese Brioche Sandwich for those who prefer to keep it savoury:
According to Starbucks Singapore, their Breakfast Sets are served with a tall-size freshly brewed coffee till 11:30am daily, starting from S$7.90.
Cakes
They also have new cake flavours for a limited time.
The Less Sweet Soy Green Tea Cheesecake, Pineapple & Yuzu Cheesecake and Pink Guava & Peach Cheesecake.
Drinks
Drinks-wise, Smoked Butterscotch Latte is making a return.
It is priced at S$7.80 for a tall size, and you can have it hot or iced. It also comes as a Frappuccino which costs S$8.20 for a tall size.
The new drink flavours are Poached Pear Pure Matcha Latte and Poached Pear Oolong.
Poached Pear Pure Matcha Latte S$7.80 (Tall, Hot/Iced)
Poached Pear Oolong S$6.80 (Tall, Hot/Iced)
All images via Starbucks Singapore unless stated otherwise.
