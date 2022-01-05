Starbucks S'pore launches chicken & cheese bolo bun, & poached pear flavoured drinks

Starbucks Singapore has launched a series of new food and beverages to mark the start of 2022.

Breakfast

These includes the sweet and savoury Chicken & Cheese Bolo Bun Sandwich:

There is also the Scrambled Egg & Cheese Brioche Sandwich for those who prefer to keep it savoury:

According to Starbucks Singapore, their Breakfast Sets are served with a tall-size freshly brewed coffee till 11:30am daily, starting from S$7.90.

Cakes

They also have new cake flavours for a limited time.

The Less Sweet Soy Green Tea Cheesecake, Pineapple & Yuzu Cheesecake and Pink Guava & Peach Cheesecake.

Drinks

Drinks-wise, Smoked Butterscotch Latte is making a return.

It is priced at S$7.80 for a tall size, and you can have it hot or iced. It also comes as a Frappuccino which costs S$8.20 for a tall size.

The new drink flavours are Poached Pear Pure Matcha Latte and Poached Pear Oolong.

Poached Pear Pure Matcha Latte S$7.80 (Tall, Hot/Iced)

Poached Pear Oolong S$6.80 (Tall, Hot/Iced)

All images via Starbucks Singapore unless stated otherwise.