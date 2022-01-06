Back

Loewe x Spirited Away collection with apparel, bags & more to launch on Jan. 7, 2022

All my money away.

Fasiha Nazren | January 06, 2022, 03:13 PM

In collaboration with Studio Ghibli, Spanish luxury brand Loewe has announced a capsule collection inspired by the popular Japanese animated film "Spirited Away".

Features all popular characters

The Loewe x Spirited Away capsule collection features characters from the movie, including Chihiro, Yubaba and Kaonashi (also known as No Face).

The collection consists of ready-to-wear apparel like t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, cardigans, oversized jumpers, culottes and denim trousers.

Ready-to-wear apparel costs from S$750 to S$9,500.

Susuwatari Anagram T-shirt (S$850)

Photo from Loewe.

Chihiro Hoodie (S$2,550)

Photo from Loewe.

Kaonashi Oversize Shirt (S$950)

Photo from Loewe.

Yu-Bird Intarsia Sweater Turquoise (S$1,900)

Photo from Loewe.

Haku Print T-shirt (S$850)

Photo from Loewe.

Kaonashi Knit Hoodie (S$2,150)

Photo from Loewe.

Susuwatari Drawstring Shorts (S$3,700)

Photo from Loewe.

Chihiro Embroidered Sweater (S$9,500)

Photo from Loewe.

There are also blankets, scarves, bags and leather accessories.

These items range from S$350 to 6,200.

Flamenco Susuwatari Mini Bag (S$3,200)

 

Photo from Loewe.

Lantern Bag (S$2,900)

Photo from Loewe.

Anagram Tote Yubaba Small (S$4,450)

Photo from Loewe.

AirPods Pro Case Susuwatari (S$790)

Photo from Loewe.

Cookie Pouch Kaonashi (S$990)

Photo from Loewe.

Haku Fleece Blanket (S$1,350)

Photo from Loewe.

Susuwatari Beanie (S$350)

Photo from Loewe.

The Loewe X Spirited Away collection will be available in stores and online from Jan. 7, 2022.

Top image from Loewe.

