Loewe x Spirited Away collection with apparel, bags & more to launch on Jan. 7, 2022

In collaboration with Studio Ghibli, Spanish luxury brand Loewe has announced a capsule collection inspired by the popular Japanese animated film "Spirited Away".
Features all popular characters
The Loewe x Spirited Away capsule collection features characters from the movie, including Chihiro, Yubaba and Kaonashi (also known as No Face).
The collection consists of ready-to-wear apparel like t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, cardigans, oversized jumpers, culottes and denim trousers.
Ready-to-wear apparel costs from S$750 to S$9,500.
Susuwatari Anagram T-shirt (S$850)
Chihiro Hoodie (S$2,550)
Kaonashi Oversize Shirt (S$950)
Yu-Bird Intarsia Sweater Turquoise (S$1,900)
Haku Print T-shirt (S$850)
Kaonashi Knit Hoodie (S$2,150)
Susuwatari Drawstring Shorts (S$3,700)
Chihiro Embroidered Sweater (S$9,500)
There are also blankets, scarves, bags and leather accessories.
These items range from S$350 to 6,200.
Flamenco Susuwatari Mini Bag (S$3,200)
Lantern Bag (S$2,900)
Anagram Tote Yubaba Small (S$4,450)
AirPods Pro Case Susuwatari (S$790)
Cookie Pouch Kaonashi (S$990)
Haku Fleece Blanket (S$1,350)
Susuwatari Beanie (S$350)
The Loewe X Spirited Away collection will be available in stores and online from Jan. 7, 2022.
Top image from Loewe.
