S'pore, Taiwan now recognise each other's Covid-19 vaccination certificates

Digital Covid-19 vaccination and test certificates from Singapore will now be accepted in Taiwan and vice versa.

According to a Facebook post by the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei, the move is a "positive step towards the further easing of border measures for travel" between the two jurisdictions.

For those hoping to travel between the two islands, the mutual recognition could potentially smoothen the processes involved in pandemic-era international travel.

Focus Taiwan — a Taiwanese government media outlet— reported that its Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the mutual recognition, pointing to it as a sign of trust.

Travellers from Taiwan arriving in Singapore can currently do so on the Air Travel Pass scheme where they have no controlled itinerary, only needing to test negative on an on-arrival PCR test.

Taiwan's government has so far maintained strict border restrictions throughout the pandemic, including a temporary ban on all foreign nationals entering, or transiting in Taiwan.

Top image from Timo Volz via Unsplash