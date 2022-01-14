K Shanmugam: Elderly man who crawled on ground in Yishun has been receiving community support

The elderly man seen dragging himself on the ground in Chong Pang has been regularly receiving help from Chong Pang volunteer organisations, K Shanmugam, Member of Parliament (MP) for Nee Soon GRC, said.

A video of the elderly man had been circulating on Facebook earlier this week.

He was seen with a wooden board with wheels attached beneath it, which he apparently uses to get around by using his hands to drag himself.

In the video that was posted on Jan. 13, the man can be seen sitting at a pedestrian crossing by himself, before attempting to drag himself into a taxi by using his hands.

Subsequently, passers-by took notice of the man, with at least two men and the taxi driver helping the man into the taxi.

Shanmugam said in a Facebook post on Jan. 14 that the elderly man, whom he referred to as Mr Lee, prefers not to use a wheelchair, despite volunteers trying to persuade him to do so. A wheelchair had been purchased with the help of the senior mobility fund.

According to Shanmugam, the wooden board was made by a neighbour for Lee to move around in his home, and it appears that Lee prefers to use it when he goes out as well.

"Based on our interactions with him, our assessment is that he is independent, and knows his mind," the MP stated.

The home affairs minister added that Chong Pang Community Centre and Touch Cluster Support, a community service agency that helps elderly who are vulnerable, have been assisting and providing support to Lee and his family since 2015.

Chong Pang volunteer organisations have also helped his family with support regarding essentials.

He thanked those who have given feedback on the incident, saying that assistance will continue to be provided to Lee and his family.

