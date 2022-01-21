Rock icon Meat Loaf, singer of 'I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)', dies at 74

Michael Lee Aday, known to a generation of rock music fans as the iconic Meatloaf, has died. He was 74.

His death was made known through a statement on his official Facebook page. There was no mention of the cause.

He leaves behind his wife Deborah and daughters Pearl and Amanda.

Born in Texas in 1947, Meat Loaf moved to California at a young age, trying to break into the music industry.

He formed a band called Meat Loaf Soul, based on a nickname from a school teacher about his weight.

He made various attempts to gain fame as a singer, a theatre actor, and an actor, even landing a part in the cult classic "Rocky Horror Picture Show" as Eddie the Delivery Boy.

Meat Loaf became friends with songwriter Jim Steinman, and that partnership would change the history of music.

Steinman and Meat Loaf collaborated on the legendary 1977 album "Bat Out of Hell", which propelled him to superstardom. Today, it has sold over 43 million copies and remains one of the best-selling albums ever.

His fiery vocals, especially on the titular track, became emblematic of the late 1970s rock music scene.

Meat Loaf released several more albums, including the "sequel" to "Bat Out of Hell" in "Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell".

This second album included the smash-hit "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)", performed together with Lorraine Crosby.

He also took on more movie roles, including a cameo in the 1992 "Wayne's World" and a memorable appearance in the 1999 movie "Fight Club", as Robert "Bob" Paulson.

The chant of "His name was Robert Paulson!" became a semi-popular meme in early Internet culture.

A younger generation was introduced to Meat Loaf's music after his songs were covered on "Glee" in the 2000s.

He also appeared as Jack Black's father in the Tenacious D movie "Pick of Destiny" and he was parodied in the 2016 movie "Sausage Party".

In his later years, health problems affected Meat Loaf's voice and ability to perform live shows.

But his memory and contributions to music won't be gone when the morning comes.

Top image from YouTube.