Back

Rock icon Meat Loaf, singer of 'I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)', dies at 74

His name was not Robert Paulson, rest in peace Michael Lee Aday.

Sulaiman Daud | January 21, 2022, 05:36 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Michael Lee Aday, known to a generation of rock music fans as the iconic Meatloaf, has died. He was 74.

His death was made known through a statement on his official Facebook page. There was no mention of the cause.

He leaves behind his wife Deborah and daughters Pearl and Amanda.

Born in Texas in 1947, Meat Loaf moved to California at a young age, trying to break into the music industry.

He formed a band called Meat Loaf Soul, based on a nickname from a school teacher about his weight.

He made various attempts to gain fame as a singer, a theatre actor, and an actor, even landing a part in the cult classic "Rocky Horror Picture Show" as Eddie the Delivery Boy.

Meat Loaf became friends with songwriter Jim Steinman, and that partnership would change the history of music.

Steinman and Meat Loaf collaborated on the legendary 1977 album "Bat Out of Hell", which propelled him to superstardom. Today, it has sold over 43 million copies and remains one of the best-selling albums ever.

His fiery vocals, especially on the titular track, became emblematic of the late 1970s rock music scene.

Meat Loaf released several more albums, including the "sequel" to "Bat Out of Hell" in "Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell".

This second album included the smash-hit "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)", performed together with Lorraine Crosby.

He also took on more movie roles, including a cameo in the 1992 "Wayne's World" and a memorable appearance in the 1999 movie "Fight Club", as Robert "Bob" Paulson.

The chant of "His name was Robert Paulson!" became a semi-popular meme in early Internet culture.

A younger generation was introduced to Meat Loaf's music after his songs were covered on "Glee" in the 2000s.

He also appeared as Jack Black's father in the Tenacious D movie "Pick of Destiny" and he was parodied in the 2016 movie "Sausage Party".

In his later years, health problems affected Meat Loaf's voice and ability to perform live shows.

But his memory and contributions to music won't be gone when the morning comes.

Top image from YouTube.

Ryan Tan 'no longer involved' with Night Owl Cinematics

New year, new beginning.

January 21, 2022, 05:16 PM

Google Pay's Huat Pals game to return soon, hopefully for us to win cash prizes

New year, new pals.

January 21, 2022, 05:00 PM

No more supervised ART for VTL travellers to S'pore after Jan. 23, 2022

They only need to take the test on their own.

January 21, 2022, 04:17 PM

MOH: Max isolation period for fully-vaccinated individuals & children shortened to 7 days

Children aged five to 11 years old will also be able to recover under Protocol 2.

January 21, 2022, 04:14 PM

Omicron wave: Daily case numbers can reach 10,000 to 15,000 or more: MOH

MOH cautioned that this could once again put a strain on the healthcare resources in Singapore like the earlier Delta wave.

January 21, 2022, 04:09 PM

Max of 5 visitors per day per S'pore household for CNY 2022 visits: MTF

Take an antigen rapid test if there are elderly or unvaccinated folks in the household.

January 21, 2022, 04:09 PM

Covid-19 booster extended to persons aged 12 to 17 from early Feb. 2022

These individuals will require the consent of their parent/guardian to book an appointment.

January 21, 2022, 04:08 PM

LiHO S'pore's Korean strawberry series returns with strawberry-shaped cups & blue coral-coloured drink

It's the strawberry generation.

January 21, 2022, 03:47 PM

IRAS warns of scam email saying you're recipient of $20 million from 'Bill Gate foundation'

The email pretends it is signed off by the Commissioner of Inland Revenue.

January 21, 2022, 03:26 PM

British actor Stephen Fry urges PM Lee & President Halimah to spare M'sian drug trafficker's life

Nagaenthran A/L K Dharmalingam is a Malaysian man sentenced to death in Singapore for drug trafficking.

January 21, 2022, 03:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.