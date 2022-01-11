Porsche engulfed in flames along AYE on Jan. 10 evening, no injuries reported

A Porsche caught fire on Monday (Jan. 10) evening along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

A footage of the incident was posted online.

At least five firefighters at the scene

In the video, the Porsche can be seen engulfed in flames at the leftmost lane of the expressway, which had been cordoned off.

At least five firefighters can be seen near the car. Three of them are hosing down the fire.

No reported injuries

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a fire involving a car along AYE towards Tuas after Keppel Road exit at about 7:40pm on Jan. 10.

SCDF extinguished the fire using a compressed air foam backpack and a water jet.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF added.

Top images via SG Road Vigilante/FB.