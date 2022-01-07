Back

More industry exposure & flexible curriculum for Poly & ITE students among review panel's proposals

The enhancements will be progressively implemented starting Academic Year 2022.

Zi Shan Kow | January 07, 2022, 12:13 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and polytechnic students can anticipate deeper industry exposure, more flexibility in their curriculum, and a stronger support system.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced several recommendations to the sector on Jan. 7 after a year-long review on opportunities and pathways in applied education.

Feedback gathered from over 2,000 stakeholders

The review was launched in Jan. 2021, led by Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman.

"Our focus was to better support the diverse strengths and aspirations of our students from polytechnics and ITE, and prepare them for the future economy," said Maliki on Jan. 7.

Over 2,000 stakeholders ranging from students, alumni, parents, staff, industry and community partners were consulted over 40 engagement sessions.

The Review Committee identified three key areas of enhancements: strengthening students’ career readiness, providing more flexibility in academic pathways, and building a more integrated support system for students.

The polytechnics and ITE will progressively implement the recommendations starting Academic Year (AY) 2022.

Three-year Higher Nitec qualification

MOE and ITE announced in April 2021 that ITE’s existing Nitec and Higher Nitec programmes will be streamlined into a three-year ITE education pathway.

In the first phase of implementation, the enhanced curricular structure will apply to eight courses from the AY 2022 intake.

More courses will transit to the enhanced structure in subsequent phases post-AY 2024, after ITE makes necessary adjustments to the curriculum following a review of the outcomes of the implementation in the first phase.

More opportunities for industry exposure

Current polytechnic and ITE students mainly have the chance to apply their skills in real-world settings in their final year of studies, through their compulsory final year internship.

"The polytechnics will create opportunities for students to take on additional industry exposure opportunities, on top of their compulsory third-year internship," said Maliki.

Opportunities include job shadowing and short job stints during vacation periods.

Instead of a single final year internship, ITE students will take on two linked industry attachments (IA) -- a three-month IA in Year 2, followed by a six-month IA in Year 3 .

Revision of curriculum for soft skills

Engagement sessions affirmed the need to strengthen life skills like understanding global perspectives, self-awareness and resilience, said Maliki.

Polytechnics and ITE will strengthen these non-technical skills in students and focus on the competencies that they will need for life and work with a revised LifeSkills curriculum.

With resumption of travel arrangements in the future, Maliki said that "we [will] continue to aim for 70 per cent of our Institutes of Higher Learning students to participate in overseas exposure programmes," as another facet of experiential learning.

Taking more time to complete polytechnic diploma

Another recommendation is to allow selected polytechnic students to spread out their education over more than three years, and up to five years.

Maliki said that this was to "cater to the diversity of students with different strengths, interests, and learning needs."

This move accommodates students who wish to explore interests such as entrepreneurship or sports, as well as those who face greater academic challenges in completing their studies in three years.

In a media briefing, MOE said that this would not affect the tuition fees and government subsidies that students receive.

Students would take on a reduced modular load after completing six semesters, and fees would be pro-rated accordingly.

Strengthened student support system

Polytechnics and ITE will look into supporting students more effectively by improving the coordination and communication among stakeholders within and outside the institution.

To provide timely support for students, personal tutors in polytechnics and ITE will receive enhanced training such that they will be better equipped to identify early signs of distress.

"Polytechnics and ITE will also explore the provision of more dedicated time for personal tutors to check-in with their students," said Maliki.

Another recommendation is to enhance outreach to recent graduates and offer post-graduation career guidance, including for those who are about to complete or have completed their full-time National Service.

"This could take the form of more targeted outreach, with advice on upgrading opportunities suited to their strengths and interests to respond to evolving employment market and economic circumstances," said Maliki.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via ITE website.

Fann Wong launching CNY gift set for S$88 via online pastry shop Fanntasy

The set consists of three new creations.

January 07, 2022, 11:35 AM

Taliban orders shop owners to 'behead' mannequins as figures representing human form not allowed

Some shop owners tried to circumvent the order by covering the mannequins' heads instead.

January 07, 2022, 11:14 AM

Lee Kuan Yew called me a dinosaur after I didn't support his proposal on ministerial salaries: Tommy Koh

Candid as ever.

January 06, 2022, 09:16 PM

New bistro & bottle shops opened in Boat Quay & Ubi, 50% off all lunch mains for members

Cellarbration plans to open more bistro and bottle shops across Singapore, with a new outlet at East Coast Road coming soon.

January 06, 2022, 07:59 PM

Here’s how I got someone else to help me ask for off days from my boss

You can do it too.

January 06, 2022, 06:58 PM

Popeyes re-enters South Korean market, plans to open hundreds of outlets

It exited in 2020 after falling sales.

January 06, 2022, 06:38 PM

Police looking for 14-year-old girl who was last seen at Choa Chu Kang MRT

She was last seen on Jan. 6, 12pm.

January 06, 2022, 05:14 PM

After 3 hours under the hot sun, rescued Cinereous vulture finally flew 50m before landing again

You did well, buddy!

January 06, 2022, 04:22 PM

Australia revokes visa for tennis star Novak Djokovic over vaccine exemption, PM Morrison says 'rules are rules'

He is currently being held in a hotel.

January 06, 2022, 04:18 PM

Chinatown boasts majestic tigers light-up display for Chinese New Year 2022

Ringing in the new year with a roar.

January 06, 2022, 04:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.