Pandan McFlurry & soft serve back at McDonald's S'pore

Green.

Mandy How | Fasiha Nazren | January 04, 2022, 03:27 PM

Pandan desserts have made their return to McDonald's.

First introduced in January 2019, the series of ice cream is back for the second time, after being reintroduced in March 2020. 

They are the pandan cone, pandan twist cone, pandan hot fudge sundae, and pandan McFlurry.

Prices start at S$1 for a cone, and from S$3 for a McFlurry.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

If you haven't had the chance to try it, you can expect a pleasantly mild infusion of pandan with the McFlurry.

Like pandan chiffon cake in ice cream form, if it helps.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Going by precedence, most people seem to like it, although one McCustomer did think it was artificial.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by clara tang 😀🍎🍯🧋🙆🏻‍♀️❤ (@clarra_tang)

Find it at a dessert kiosk near you.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren and @eileengoo on Instagram

