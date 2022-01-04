Back

M'sian politician fixes potholes himself as he's fed up with slow responses from local authorities

Contractors covered the potholes soon after.

Faris Alfiq | January 04, 2022, 02:22 PM

A Pahang assemblyman decided to take things into his own hands by fixing potholes on the road of Jalan Beserah, in Pahang, Malaysia, on Jan. 3.

Politician impatient with slow response

Sim Chon Siang, a politician from the People's Justice Party (PKR), posted several photos of him fixing the potholes on his Facebook page.

Image from Sim Chon Siang 沈春祥/Facebook

Image from Sim Chon Siang 沈春祥/Facebook

Sim also uploaded a photo of him managing the traffic when he was fixing the potholes.

Image from Sim Chon Siang 沈春祥/Facebook

According to Sim, he fixed the potholes as he was "fed-up" with the slow responses of the authorities.

He added that the potholes caused congestion on the roads along Jalan Beserah.

It was unclear how long the potholes had been there when Sim lodged a complaint.

"I hope that relevant authorities will fix the affected roads as soon as possible," Sim wrote.

On Jan. 2, Sim uploaded a video on his Facebook page thanking police officers for temporarily fixing potholes on the road and managing the vehicles driving over it.

"I would like to thank the three police officers who helped to fix the potholes on the road so that it won't endanger other motorists," he wrote.

Contractors temporarily covered potholes

At about 1.38pm on the same day that Sim fixed the potholes, he shared an update that workers had added crusher run to cover the potholes temporarily.

Image from Sim Chon Siang 沈春祥/Facebook

Crusher run is a blended mix of coarse aggregate and fine aggregate used to help pave roads.

Top images via Sim Chon Siang 沈春祥/Facebook

