Back

Indie bookstore near Marymount MRT holding S$1 book sale from now till Feb. 2, 2022

Good deal.

Alfie Kwa | January 29, 2022, 05:40 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Looking for a new read?

The Book Barracks has got you covered with hundreds of books for S$1 each from now until Feb. 2, 2022.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Books Beyond Borders (@booksbeyond.borders)

S$1 books

Image courtesy of Syahindah Ishak.

Book enthusiasts can head down to their store at Jalan Pemimpin and check out their wide selection of new and second-hand books for S$1 each.

The catch? You'll have to snag a RSVP voucher for a slot, which costs you S$5. The good news is, the voucher will offset S$5 from your total bill for the day.

Their selection features prominent authors like John Grisham, Stephen King, John Green, JK Rowling, George R.R. Martin and more.

Image courtesy of Syahindah Ishak.

Image courtesy of Syahindah Ishak.

There is also an array of non-fiction choices, from self-help books to autobiographies.

They also have a children and teens section.

Image courtesy of Syahindah Ishak.

Image courtesy of Syahindah Ishak.

The store also carries over 3,500 new book releases for under S$10.

According to their website, 100 per cent of the bookstore's profits (after business expenses) are invested into rural classroom projects.

Books Beyond Borders

Address: 41 Jln Pemimpin, #03-01E, Singapore 577186

Opening Hours:

Fridays, 2pm - 7pm

Saturdays and Sundays, 10am - 7pm

Book sale slots available for CNY period.

RSVP here (limited slots).

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images courtesy of Syahindah Ishak.

Woman, 30, claims she got cheated on & dumped after donating kidney to boyfriend

Should have spent it on an iPhone.

January 29, 2022, 05:19 PM

S$138 bouquet with XXL ribbon by S'pore florist will leave deep impression on your recipient

A bouquet that comes with a ribbon, or a ribbon that comes with flowers?

January 29, 2022, 04:48 PM

Rare Raffles' banded langur baby in S'pore winks & sticks out tongue at camera

Small miracles.

January 29, 2022, 04:03 PM

Everyone dreams of early retirement, but maybe that's not all there is to financial independence

It's a great option, but it depends on your own situation and priorities.

January 29, 2022, 03:43 PM

Maserati driver slapped with 2nd lifetime ban after failing breathalyser & driving through roadblock

To evade pursuing officers, he drove at speeds of up to 140km/h.

January 29, 2022, 02:49 PM

Mr Coconut almost went bankrupt, 'overnight success' really a 5-year journey

Lessons on Leadership: The founders of Mr Coconut reflect on their arrival in Singapore's beverage scene and the mistakes made along the way.

January 29, 2022, 02:03 PM

Ong Ye Kung, Lawrence Wong urge all to stick to safe management measures, eat CNY snacks in moderation

Staying safe amidst the Omicron wave.

January 29, 2022, 01:25 PM

S’pore homeowner, 28, investigated for allegedly running F&B/KTV business out of landed unit

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 29, 2022, 12:44 PM

Peach Garden S'pore runs 50% off promo for all dim sum but menu only has 6 items

The second outlet has nine items.

January 29, 2022, 12:26 PM

It's 2022 & you're still giving out cash for ang baos? Time to get with the times.

Cheers to safer and more sustainable celebrations.

January 29, 2022, 11:58 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.