Indie bookstore near Marymount MRT holding S$1 book sale from now till Feb. 2, 2022

The Book Barracks has got you covered with hundreds of books for S$1 each from now until Feb. 2, 2022.

S$1 books

Book enthusiasts can head down to their store at Jalan Pemimpin and check out their wide selection of new and second-hand books for S$1 each.

The catch? You'll have to snag a RSVP voucher for a slot, which costs you S$5. The good news is, the voucher will offset S$5 from your total bill for the day.

Their selection features prominent authors like John Grisham, Stephen King, John Green, JK Rowling, George R.R. Martin and more.

There is also an array of non-fiction choices, from self-help books to autobiographies.

They also have a children and teens section.

The store also carries over 3,500 new book releases for under S$10.

According to their website, 100 per cent of the bookstore's profits (after business expenses) are invested into rural classroom projects.

Books Beyond Borders

Address: 41 Jln Pemimpin, #03-01E, Singapore 577186

Opening Hours:

Fridays, 2pm - 7pm

Saturdays and Sundays, 10am - 7pm

Book sale slots available for CNY period.

RSVP here (limited slots).

Top images courtesy of Syahindah Ishak.