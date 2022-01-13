Man claiming to be M'sian religious preacher spreads conspiracy theory about nasi lemak & the Illuminati

Conspiracy theorists make the most bizarre claims out of thin air.

This time, it's about nasi lemak.

A screenshot of a Facebook post allegedly made by Ustad Harun Jalil, a supposed Malaysian religious preacher, warning Muslims not to eat nasi lemak, made rounds on social media.

"Ustad/Ustaz" is a common salutation given to an Islamic religious preacher. But there's no evidence that a man named Harun Jalil is such a preacher.

The screenshot of the Facebook post that was not dated was shared on the Facebook group Hiburan Netizen on Jan. 10.

At the time of writing, the post garnered more than 500 shares and 800 reactions.

Deputy secretary-general of the M'sian Democratic Action Party, Teresa Kok, also shared the post on her Facebook page with the caption: "Nasi lemak conspiracy?"

Triangular nasi lemak packaging a "Jewish conspiracy" (It's not)

The post showed a photo of a packet of nasi lemak wrapped in banana leaves and wrapping paper in a triangular form accompanied with the Eye of Providence, a symbol which conspiracy theorists believe represents the all-seeing eye of the so-called secret organisation, Illuminati.

There is no evidence of a present-day Illuminati.

The photo was accompanied by a text which reads: "Do not eat nasi lemak. The nasi lemak packaging is similar to the Illuminati symbol. This is a conspiracy by the Jews to destroy our faith. Boycott!"

There is no evidence of any such conspiracy.

In his caption, he called on people to reflect and think on "who does the triangular-shaped nasi lemak belong to?"

The Facebook account with the username "Ustad Harun Jalil" was not found on the platform as of Jan. 13, and is believed to have been taken down.

However, other users have uploaded screenshots purportedly of other posts made by Ustad Harun Jalil, with similar unhinged-sounding conspiracy theories.

Live is Evil backwards oh nooo

Facebook user Mat Kamil Awang shared screenshots of Ustad Harun Jalil's post on Dec. 28, 2021.

The post made by Ustad Harun Jalil showed a screenshot of a livestream when former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was getting his Covid-19 vaccine, along with some hilarious details:

There were arrows pointed at the word "live" rearranged as "evil".

A symbol of an eye beside the viewers counter was also interpreted as the all-seeing eye.

An arrow was pointed to a worker behind the Muhyiddin wearing a mask saying "the mask covers the mouth, a symbol of being voiceless".

In the caption, the Ustad Harun Jalil claimed that "Israel now controls Malaysia. Look at this and think of the future."

Other users challenged Harun Jalil

Mat Kamil Awang shared Ustad Harun Jalil's screenshot as he claimed that Ustad Harun Jalil had allegedly deleted his comment posted on the post.

The deleted comment reads: "I advise you to stop showing your stupidity. It is an embarrassment to other Muslims." There were several people who disagreed with Ustad Harun Jalil.

Ustad Harun Jalil had also commented on the post asking people to stop using vulgarities in the comment section and for everyone to be respectful.

Netizens not pleased

In response to the nasi lemak conspiracy, netizens on the Hiburan Netizens Facebook group were not pleased with Ustad Harun Jalil's nasi lemak theory.

"Do the Jews eat nasi lemak that our mothers cooked last time?"

"From I was little, my mother used to sell nasi lemak with that kind of packaging. That's how it nasi lemak was appropriately wrapped using banana leaves. Let's not make a big fuss out of this."

"My late grandmother sold nasi lemak wrapped as such 50 years ago. (He is) too smart to the point of making assumptions."

"The roof of houses are also triangular. Oh no"

"Nasi lemak packaging turned into an issue. It shows that your mind is rusty."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images from Hiburan Netizens/Facebook and Mat Kamil Awang/Facebook