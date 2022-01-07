Nan Chiau Pri students bow twice in thanks at stopping car at zebra crossing, praised for being polite

Two kids recently went viral on social media for being extremely well-mannered.

A video of the young boy and girl clad in school uniforms and likely having just finished school was posted on Facebook page Roads.sg.

They appeared to be students from the nearby Nan Chiau Primary School.

Courteous gesture

Lugging backpacks and with drinks in hand, the pair was about to make their way across a zebra crossing at Anchorvale Link.

As a car approaches, the boy raises the hand holding his drink — almost like a toast — to alert incoming motorists.

The girl follows suit soon after.

In the middle of the crossing, both children then unexpectedly bow to the driver.

Upon reaching the other side of the road, they bow once more.

You can watch the full video here.

Bowing a part of Japan's etiquette

The video has since garnered over 64,000 views, and many have praised the pair for their courteous actions.

Some added that the gesture, albeit a small one, would have warmed the heart of the driver witnessing it.

Others noted that bowing to thank motorists is a common practice in Japan. Young students can often be seen bowing deeply from the waist after crossing the road.

Japanese students bow their heads after crossing the road.

একেই বলে সংস্কার, একেই বলে শিক্ষা। ছোটবেলা থেকে শিখলে সারাজীবন থেকে যাবে। pic.twitter.com/wqGH7otoxs — lonely2 (@Aloneir) October 15, 2021

Bowing is a fundamental part of the country's social etiquette, and is used when greeting, apologising, thanking or making a request of someone else.

Top photo from Roads.sg