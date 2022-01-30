Mynah entangled in line stops screeching & struggling when it realises Sin Ming man helping to free it

A man in Singapore turned into a mynah rescuer after he hoisted a ladder to get to the tree where a bird was seen entangled in a line and was frenetically struggling to break free.

The incident took place at Block 442 Sin Ming Avenue, according to a one-and-a-half-minute video posted on Facebook on Jan. 29.

What video showed

Man used ladder to get to bird

A man brought a ladder with him to reach the bird caught in a line hanging from the tree.

There is no mention if the man is a resident or part of the estate cleaning crew.

The bird could be seen flapping its wings, and appeared to have been in distress.

Mynah struggled and screeched when the man first approach

As the rescuer reached for the bird with his hands, the bird fluttered its wings more and screeched.

Bird calmed down

However, the bird calmed down as it realised the man was a Good Samaritan who was removing the line it was entangled in.

Man gets off ladder to carefully cut line off bird

However, getting the line off appeared tedious.

The man then got off the ladder to return back to the ground, and used a scissors to cut the line.

Man frees mynah

The process of freeing the bird was not instantaneous, but took a bit of effort as the man had to peel off the line gently.

And when the mynah was free to fly off, the man let loose of his hand to allow the bird to take off.

