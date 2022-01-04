Back

842 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 438 are Omicron cases

Imported cases have been on the rise.

Tanya Ong | January 04, 2022, 10:54 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

438 new Omicron cases were confirmed today (Jan. 4), according to the Ministry of Health (MOH). Out of these Omicron cases, 91 are local and 347 are imported.

Including the Omicron cases, a total of 842 new Covid-19 cases were reported.

The weekly infection growth rate is at 1.09.

Singapore's daily Covid-19 caseload has been increasing over the past week, with 842 new cases being the highest recorded number of cases in the past three weeks.

The number of daily imported cases has also been on the rise in the past two weeks.

Situation update for Jan. 4

New cases on Jan. 4: 842

New community cases: 334

New imported cases: 502

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 6

New deaths:  3

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 21

Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 3

Critically ill in the ICU: 13

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 43.8 per cent

Top image by Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images

‘We are here to stay,’ says electricity retailer PacificLight after recent industry shake-up

One reason? The company has its own S$1.2 billion power plant on Jurong Island.

January 04, 2022, 05:55 PM

China locks down over 1 million people in Yuzhou after finding 3 asymptomatic Covid-19 cases

According to reports, 678,500 residents have been tested for Covid-19.

January 04, 2022, 05:41 PM

Adorable golden retriever 'defends' elderly woman after man teases her by not giving her fruit

For entertainment purposes only.

January 04, 2022, 05:18 PM

Grab & Gojek are running promos with 50% off rides, capped at S$5

Woohoo.

January 04, 2022, 04:38 PM

Eligible S'pore households can apply for S$30 transport vouchers online from Jan. 10, 2022

The vouchers can be used to top up fare cards or buy monthly concession passes.

January 04, 2022, 03:59 PM

Pandan McFlurry & soft serve back at McDonald's S'pore

Green.

January 04, 2022, 03:27 PM

Ayer Rajah Market & Food Centre to close for renovations from Feb. 16 to May 5, 2022

This is a sign to eat some Indian rojak.

January 04, 2022, 03:15 PM

M'sian politician fixes potholes himself as he's fed up with slow responses from local authorities

Contractors covered the potholes soon after.

January 04, 2022, 02:22 PM

Project Superstar's Kelvin Tan, 40, marries goalball athlete

Congratulations~

January 04, 2022, 01:46 PM

To no one’s surprise, Carousellers hawking McDonald’s body-bags for as high as S$68

Pretends to be shocked.

January 04, 2022, 01:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.