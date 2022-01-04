842 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 438 are Omicron cases

438 new Omicron cases were confirmed today (Jan. 4), according to the Ministry of Health (MOH). Out of these Omicron cases, 91 are local and 347 are imported.

Including the Omicron cases, a total of 842 new Covid-19 cases were reported.

The weekly infection growth rate is at 1.09.

Singapore's daily Covid-19 caseload has been increasing over the past week, with 842 new cases being the highest recorded number of cases in the past three weeks.

The number of daily imported cases has also been on the rise in the past two weeks.

Situation update for Jan. 4

New cases on Jan. 4: 842 New community cases: 334 New imported cases: 502 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 6

New deaths: 3

Recovery

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 21 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 3 Critically ill in the ICU: 13 Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 43.8 per cent

Top image by Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images