British security service MI5 claims UK parliament infiltrated by Chinese agent

British security service MI5 recently alleged that Christine Ching Kui Lee, a well-known lawyer in the UK Chinese community, has infiltrated the UK Parliament to interfere in their politics, the BBC reported.

MI5 sent out an alert and picture of Lee on Jan. 13, and purported that she had "established links" with current and potential members of the parliament (MPs) for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Allegedly facilitated donations

Lee is said to have facilitated donations to politicians, with funding from people in China and Hong Kong.

MP Barry Gardiner from the opposition Labour Party is allegedly the largest recipient, having received more than £400,000 (S$768,000) from Lee over a period of five years, though Gardiner said he had always disclosed the donations to MI5.

Lee's son had also worked for Gardiner, and only resigned on Jan. 13.

According to Reuters, Lee's law firm listed on their website that they are the legal adviser to the Chinese Embassy in the UK.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, reportedly received a £5,000 (S$9,128) donation from Lee when he served as the secretary of energy, the BBC reported.

Davey said it was "the first time he has been given cause to be concerned", adding that the money was accepted by his local association.

When UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded to Davey's call for him to resign following the "partygate" scandal, he reportedly took a jab at the latter by greeting him in Mandarin.

Only the second time such a warning has been issued

Citing sources, the BBC reported that the investigation had been going on for a long time, and the decision to issue the alert was taken months ago.

This is only the second time such a warning was issued to the UK parliament.

In response to the alert, Home Secretary Priti Patel said it was "deeply concerning" that an individual working for the CCP has targeted UK parliamentarians, the BBC reported.

She added that there were measures in place in the UK "to identify foreign interference".

Lee is not being prosecuted and has not responded to the allegations.

According to Reuters, Patel said Lee's behaviour was below the criminal threshold for prosecution, but she added that MI5's alert was able to warn MPs about Lee's attempts to influence them.

Chinese embassy denied accusations

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in London has rubbished the accusations of the CCP interfering with UK politics, in a statement published on their website on Jan. 16.

The spokesperson said that China "never interferes" in the internal affairs of other countries.

In an earlier statement published on Jan. 13, the embassy also accused MI5 of "smearing and intimidation" against the Chinese community in the UK.

