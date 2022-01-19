Back

3 men, aged 46 to 63, to be charged for allegedly chanting gang slogans at funeral along Havelock Road

They will be charged in court on Jan. 20, 2022.

Syahindah Ishak | January 19, 2022, 09:15 PM

Three men in Singapore will be charged in court on Thursday (Jan. 20) for allegedly chanting secret society slogans during a funeral procession.

Captured on video

In a press release on Wednesday (Jan. 19), the police said that the men are aged between 46 and 63.

They allegedly chanted secret society slogans at a funeral procession along Havelock Road at about 3:30pm on May 26, 2021.

A video clip of the alleged incident was captured and uploaded on social media.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department investigated the trio.

They were subsequently arrested.

Possible punishments

The three men will be charged under Section 14(3) of the Societies Act 1966 and Section 34(7)(a) of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020.

Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

For breaching Covid-19 measures, an offender could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

In its press release, the police stated:

"The police take a stern view against secret society activities and offenders will be dealt with to the full extent of the law. Members of the public are also advised to take the prevailing safe management measures seriously."

