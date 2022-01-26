Man proposes to girlfriend on Marina Bay Sands sampan ride on 2-year anniversary

Singapore may not have romantic gondola rides through the canals of Venice, but it does have sampan rides at the basement of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

And one man in Singapore chose that precise location — onboard a sampan through the Marina Bay Sands canal — to propose to his girlfriend of two years.

Proposal onboard a sampan

In a now-viral TikTok video taken by a bystander and posted on Jan. 23, the man and woman — Daniel Wong and Brasel Seng — can be seen floating along in the sampan.

Meanwhile, Wong's friends prepare to stand on a bridge and hold up signs with the words "Will You Marry Me?" superimposed on photos of the couple.

Suddenly, the moment arrives. The two other people in the sampan lean backwards to capture the moment on camera as Wong pulls out a ring and presents it to Seng.

After a few moments of what looks like heartfelt dialogue, Seng appears to say yes, and Wong holds up his arms triumphantly.

Wong can then be seen pointing out his friends holding up the signs, as well as others off-camera.

"I saw the signs don't worry"

Many people in the comments of the TikTok expressed joy and happiness after watching the proposal.

Some asked if Seng managed to see the signs before the proposal.

In a comment on the video, Seng thanked the TikTok creator for posting the video and reassured viewers that she did indeed see the signs.

Have been dating for two years

In a post on Instagram, Seng revealed that she and Wong have been dating for two years, and that their first date was exactly two years prior to the proposal, on Jan. 23, 2020.

She thanked Wong for being "the best boyfriend [she] can ever ask for", despite going through many tough times together.

You can watch the video of the proposal, which has been viewed more than 236,000 times on TikTok, here:

Top photo via TikTok / @tiffanyfangmakeup and Instagram / @brasel13.