Manchester United player Mason Greenwood, 20, arrested over rape & assault allegations

Mason Greenwood, a football player for English Premiere League club Manchester United, has been arrested, according to BBC.

Arrested on suspicion of rape and assault

The Greater Manchester Police released a statement on Jan. 30, 2022, saying that it is aware of images and videos posted by a woman on social media, showing "incidents of physical violence".

The police stated that "a man in his 20s" was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

Various media outlets including BBC, ESPN, and Sky Sports, identified the man as Greenwood.

The 20-year-old forward remains in custody for questioning, and enquiries are ongoing.

The allegations

A woman believed to be Greenwood's ex-girlfriend posted pictures and videos of her multiple injuries as well as an audio recording of a purported sexual assault.

All of the pictures, as well as the audio recording, have been deleted from her Instagram page.

However, screenshots and screen recordings of the media files have circulated online.

Statement from Manchester United

Manchester United released a statement on Jan. 30 saying that it is aware of the images and allegations circulating online against Greenwood.

The club stated, as reported by Manchester Evening News:

"We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

In a subsequent statement, Manchester United said that Greenwood would not return to training or matches until further notice.

Manchester United official statement on Mason Greenwood situation 🔴⤵️



“Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2022

Sportswear brand Nike, which sponsors Manchester United and Greenwood himself, also addressed the situation and released a statement to The Athletic, saying: "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation."

