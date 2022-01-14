50% off all food at Marché S'pore on weekdays 3pm to 6pm, now till Jan. 27

Those who are not yet desk-bound can make full use of this promotion.

Marché Mövenpick Singapore is offering 50 per cent off all food items on its menu.

This applies only to regular priced food items and excludes platters, kids meal and drinks.

This promotion is only valid for Marché Rewards members.

The offer runs on weekdays till Jan. 27, from 3pm to 6pm.

Rosti from S$4.45++

You can get the Original Swiss Rosti for as low as S$4.45++ (U.P. from S$8.90++).

Or a sweet crepe from S$3.45++ (U.P. S$6.90++).

It is applicable for dine-in and takeaways.

The offer is valid at the following outlets:

[email protected]

Suntec City

VivoCity

Sign up as a member for free here.

Top image from @merrychristmasmrlawrence and @nomzalot on Instagram.