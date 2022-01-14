Back

50% off all food at Marché S'pore on weekdays 3pm to 6pm, now till Jan. 27

Eat rosti for all meals.

Fasiha Nazren | January 14, 2022, 07:48 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Those who are not yet desk-bound can make full use of this promotion.

Marché Mövenpick Singapore is offering 50 per cent off all food items on its menu.

This applies only to regular priced food items and excludes platters, kids meal and drinks.

This promotion is only valid for Marché Rewards members.

The offer runs on weekdays till Jan. 27, from 3pm to 6pm.

Rosti from S$4.45++

You can get the Original Swiss Rosti for as low as S$4.45++ (U.P. from S$8.90++).

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (*´꒳`*) (@nomzalot)

Or a sweet crepe from S$3.45++ (U.P. S$6.90++).

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AC Chan (@merrychristmasmrlawrence)

It is applicable for dine-in and takeaways.

The offer is valid at the following outlets:

Sign up as a member for free here.

Top image from @merrychristmasmrlawrence and @nomzalot on Instagram.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

‘Pop-up Disney!’ at Suntec has 7 magical rooms featuring Mickey & friends

All things Mickey Mouse in one place.

January 14, 2022, 07:42 PM

OCBC S'pore scam victims, many who lost life savings, slam bank for underwhelming response

Among other grievances, victims were angered by OCBC’s perceived nonchalance and ineptitude when they approached the bank for help.

January 14, 2022, 07:02 PM

Razer retracts N95 mask claims after YouTuber exposes flaws, slams company for 'dishonest' marketing

Razer has since edited its marketing materials and attached a note that its masks are not N95 certified.

January 14, 2022, 05:23 PM

Lee Bee Wah grateful for teacher who persuaded parents to let her continue education in P5

The retired politician said that she would not be where she is today if not for that teacher.

January 14, 2022, 05:19 PM

Badminton: Loh Kean Yew reaches India Open quarter-finals after beating M'sian in 33 minutes

On to the next round.

January 14, 2022, 05:07 PM

Video of M'sian woman on Foodpanda delivery motorcycle, carrying a child, draws sympathy from netizens

A mother's sacrifice.

January 14, 2022, 04:01 PM

Eevees in 8 evolution ponchos to dance at Sentosa from Jan. 29 to Feb. 20, 2022

You can call this an Eeveelution.

January 14, 2022, 03:58 PM

Cyclists chase car 300m in S'pore Chinatown to confront driver who honked at them for hogging road

A total of 11 cyclists were spotted cycling down New Bridge Road. At least 5 of them were involved in the confrontation with the driver.

January 14, 2022, 03:19 PM

K Shanmugam: Elderly man who crawled on ground in Yishun has been receiving community support

According to Shanmugam, a wheelchair had been purchased for the man but he prefers not to use it.

January 14, 2022, 02:54 PM

Snaking queue at Don Don Donki Waterway Point opening despite 11 other outlets in S'pore

When I’m free, I take myself to Don Don Donki.

January 14, 2022, 02:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.