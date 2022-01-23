2 women at Siloso Beach confront man who later admitted he secretly took photos of them

A man was caught secretly taking photos of two women at Siloso Beach.

The subsequent confrontation with the man were recorded and posted on Twitter on Jan. 19 by one of the women.

However, her Twitter account has since been set to private.

Walked past the women and gave off a "weird vibe"

Mothership has seen the tweets written by one of the women which detailed the incident.

According to her, the two women are sisters.

They saw the man walking past them a couple of times, giving off a "weird vibe".

Eight to nine picture of the women found on his phone

In her subsequent tweets, she explained that she saw the man holding his phone and pointing the camera towards them as they were packing their things to leave.

The women then confronted him.

The man initially denied what he did but according to the woman, they found eight to nine pictures of themselves on his phone.

Confronting the man

The tweets about the incident were accompanied by three videos of the the women confronting the man.

Mothership has seen all three videos.

In the first video, one of the women had gotten hold of the man's phone.

The man was attempting to retrieve his phone back from her, making contact with her back and shoulders whilst doing so.

The woman could then be heard saying:

"You f*cking know. It's not ok. Don’t touch me. What is your problem? Don’t you f*cking have a girlfriend?"

In the second video, the man continued his attempt to get his phone back from the woman.

The woman refused to give his phone back to him, and said:

"Look at this. You telling me you never take? Don't touch me. Don't touch me. Don't touch me. I will pass you your phone. This is what happens when you take pictures of people. Let... don't f*cking come close to me. I'll punch your f*cking face right now. Where's your girlfriend?"

In the last video, the sisters had apparently bumped into the man again in another area.

He identified himself as "Benjamin", although the women did not believe that that was his real name.

He subsequently tried to explain what he did. He was heard saying: "Yeah, I understand. I’m sorry about that."

He also admitted to having a girlfriend.

His apology

In a separate Twitter thread, the woman uploaded screenshots of the man's apology, which was sent to her via Instagram.

It was unknown how the man got hold of the woman's Instagram account.

He claimed that he saw the women doing "what looked like a TikTok", and therefore took a photo to ask his friends if they recognised them from the social media platform.

He also claimed that he "regretted [his] actions immediately".

Here's his full apology:

Mothership has reached out to the woman who posted about the incident, as well as the man involved. Neither of them replied.

Top image screenshots from the video.