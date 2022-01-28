Back

S'porean man, 64, jailed 4 weeks & banned from driving for 18 months for knocking down delivery rider with his car

The incident happened in June 2020.

Syahindah Ishak | January 28, 2022, 01:44 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Kong Tong Ngok, a 64-year-old Singaporean man, was sentenced to four weeks' jail on Thursday (Jan. 27) for driving his car into a food delivery motorcyclist who was trying to take a photo of his vehicle.

He was also banned from driving for 18 months, as reported by CNA.

What happened

According to court documents seen by Mothership, the victim is a 58-year-old man named Mohd Ali AS Shahul Hameed.

Both Ali and Kong were working as food delivery men at the time of the incident, which took place at about 11:55am on June 9, 2020.

His car was blocking the road

Court documents stated that Ali was travelling along Kadayanullar Street by motorcycle at the time when he noticed the road ahead of him was jammed with traffic.

He realised that the congestion was due to several cars parked by the side of the road.

The opposite lane was clear, except for Kong’s stationary car.

He ignored the victim

Ali then alighted from his motorcycle and approached Kong's car, wanting to ask him to move forward so as not to block the road.

However, Kong did not wind down his window to speak to Ali. He was parked at the said location waiting to collect a food order for delivery, as stated in court documents.

Ali subsequently signalled to Kong to move off, but Kong continued to ignore him.

Drove his car towards the victim, causing him to fall

Ali then walked to the front of Kong's car and took out his mobile phone to capture a photograph of the car.

Before he could do so, Kong drove his car forward towards him.

Ali extended his hand out towards the car's bonnet in an attempt to protect himself, but Kong continued to move his car forward.

Ali fell backwards onto the ground, landing on his right wrist. A Certis Cisco security officer, who was on duty nearby, witnessed the collision and called for police assistance and an ambulance.

Injuries

Ali was taken to Singapore General Hospital’s (SGH) Department of Emergency Medicine later that day.

An x-ray conducted on the his right wrist revealed a right radial styloid fracture.

He was given 14 days of hospitalisation leave, with outpatient follow-up at SGH’s Department of Hand Surgery.

Defence counsel sought for one to two weeks' jail instead

According to Yahoo, Kong was a divorcee when he committed the offences, and is currently unemployed due to poor health. He experiences epileptic seizures and frequent fainting.

CNA reported that when Ali was trying to take a picture of his car, Kong had assumed he would send the picture to the traffic police.

He had feared getting summoned as he could not afford to pay the fine and thus, he drove his car forward.

Kong's lawyer sought one to two weeks' jail instead, saying that Kong felt remorseful and took responsibility for what had happened.

However, as reported by CNA, the judge said that it was "very fortunate" for Ali not to have sustained more serious injuries from the incident.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Mothership.

2021 was S'pore's second wettest year since 1980, last 10 years warmest on record

Rain feat. flash floods.

January 28, 2022, 01:38 PM

Ex-BSI S'pore banker issued stern warning for secret profit arrangements involving 1MDB investments

A third party who was involved in the arrangement was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison.

January 28, 2022, 01:36 PM

ICA officers stop 2 attempts to smuggle 33,690 vape pods and 400 vapes into S'pore

Malaysian-registered lorries were used to smuggle the items into Singapore.

January 28, 2022, 12:22 PM

Picking up the books again after more than 10 years in the workforce — they did it

Masters of their destinies.

January 28, 2022, 11:51 AM

Tower Transit bus captain stops bus to give chocolates to crying child

Awwwww.

January 28, 2022, 11:48 AM

Gucci slammed for using real tigers in advertising campaign

Gucci was criticised for treating the tigers like props and encouraging ownership of these wild animals.

January 28, 2022, 11:40 AM

Gold bars worth S$1.2 million smuggled by S'porean woman seized at Heathrow Airport, used for money laundering

The gold bars were destined for Chennai, India.

January 28, 2022, 10:38 AM

Video: Father escorted to Greenridge Crescent crime scene where his 11-year-old twin boys found dead

The suspect wore cuffs on his wrists and ankles.

January 28, 2022, 02:38 AM

5,469 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Jan. 27, 3,571 are low-risk cases detected via ART

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.37.

January 27, 2022, 11:45 PM

Festive 4m-tall statue displays of Mickey & friends at Gardens by The Bay, Floral Fantasy

Cute.

January 27, 2022, 11:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.