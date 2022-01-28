S'porean man, 64, jailed 4 weeks & banned from driving for 18 months for knocking down delivery rider with his car

Kong Tong Ngok, a 64-year-old Singaporean man, was sentenced to four weeks' jail on Thursday (Jan. 27) for driving his car into a food delivery motorcyclist who was trying to take a photo of his vehicle.

He was also banned from driving for 18 months, as reported by CNA.

What happened

According to court documents seen by Mothership, the victim is a 58-year-old man named Mohd Ali AS Shahul Hameed.

Both Ali and Kong were working as food delivery men at the time of the incident, which took place at about 11:55am on June 9, 2020.

His car was blocking the road

Court documents stated that Ali was travelling along Kadayanullar Street by motorcycle at the time when he noticed the road ahead of him was jammed with traffic.

He realised that the congestion was due to several cars parked by the side of the road.

The opposite lane was clear, except for Kong’s stationary car.

He ignored the victim

Ali then alighted from his motorcycle and approached Kong's car, wanting to ask him to move forward so as not to block the road.

However, Kong did not wind down his window to speak to Ali. He was parked at the said location waiting to collect a food order for delivery, as stated in court documents.

Ali subsequently signalled to Kong to move off, but Kong continued to ignore him.

Drove his car towards the victim, causing him to fall

Ali then walked to the front of Kong's car and took out his mobile phone to capture a photograph of the car.

Before he could do so, Kong drove his car forward towards him.

Ali extended his hand out towards the car's bonnet in an attempt to protect himself, but Kong continued to move his car forward.

Ali fell backwards onto the ground, landing on his right wrist. A Certis Cisco security officer, who was on duty nearby, witnessed the collision and called for police assistance and an ambulance.

Injuries

Ali was taken to Singapore General Hospital’s (SGH) Department of Emergency Medicine later that day.

An x-ray conducted on the his right wrist revealed a right radial styloid fracture.

He was given 14 days of hospitalisation leave, with outpatient follow-up at SGH’s Department of Hand Surgery.

Defence counsel sought for one to two weeks' jail instead

According to Yahoo, Kong was a divorcee when he committed the offences, and is currently unemployed due to poor health. He experiences epileptic seizures and frequent fainting.

CNA reported that when Ali was trying to take a picture of his car, Kong had assumed he would send the picture to the traffic police.

He had feared getting summoned as he could not afford to pay the fine and thus, he drove his car forward.

Kong's lawyer sought one to two weeks' jail instead, saying that Kong felt remorseful and took responsibility for what had happened.

However, as reported by CNA, the judge said that it was "very fortunate" for Ali not to have sustained more serious injuries from the incident.

Top image by Mothership.