Man, 26, allegedly exposed his genitals to 2 women along Ulu Pandan Park Connector

The Singapore police have arrested a 26-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of sexual exposure.

The police said in a news release that at about 11:15pm on Dec. 29, 2021, they received several reports of a man who had allegedly exposed his genitals to two women along Ulu Pandan Park Connector.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTV cameras, officers from Clementi Police Division established the man's identity.

Arrested

The man was arrested on Jan. 16, 2022.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The offence of sexual exposure under Section 377BF(3) of the Penal Code carries an imprisonment term of up to one year, a fine, or both.

The police added that they would deal with sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of others in the community "sternly, in accordance with the law".

Top image via NParks website.